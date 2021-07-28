There was a lot of discussion about money at the July 20 Town Council meeting, including news that the Town had received $714,997.72 from the American Rescue Plan.
“This represents half of the total amount we will receive over a two-year period,” said Finance Director Judy Gallman. “We set up a Special Revenue Grants Fund last month. This budget amendment in that fund will budget for the total revenue amount over the life of the grant, as well as the corresponding expenditures.”
She added that projects are yet to be determined.
“The allowable uses for these funds is still somewhat up in the air, but we do know that water system expenditures is allowable,” she added.
The Council unanimously approved the budget amendment for the ARP funds. ARP was created by the U.S. government during the pandemic to deliver relief to the American citizens and to rescue the economy. Individuals received several stimulus checks and eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments are scheduled to receive a total of $350 billion.
The Council also unanimously approved two additional budget amendments for the financing of a sprayer and sand pro machine for golf course maintenance and a new garbage truck.
Non-profit funding
Since the Town Council changed the procedure for funding local organizations several years ago, essentially turning them into contractors – typically the Ragsdale YMCA, Jamestown Youth League, Jamestown Public Library and Historic Jamestown Society – the accounting method has become more strict, especially with the Y and JYL. The Council now requests documentation as to the number of Jamestown participants in these programs and a low number of Jamestown participants could result in less-than-requested funding.
In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, the Town contracted with the Y for $16,450 and JYL for $8,800 for recreation programs for spring sports, paying out half of the amounts in advance. Neither organization had the proposed number of Jamestown residents who participated in these spring sports, so the Y only received $7,070, while JYL received $5,185.
For the current fiscal year, the Y requested $23,545 and JYL requested $25,500, for a total of $49,045. However, the Town’s recreation programs budget is only $25,000.
“We recommend that we contract for recreation services in the amount budgeted ($25,500) and allocated between JYL and the YMCA based on the percentage that was paid out in fiscal year 2020-21,” said Gallman. “Thus, JYL would receive $10,710 (42 percent) and the YMCA would receive $14,790 (58 percent). Half of these amounts would be paid in advance and, based on number of Jamestown participants, the remainder could be paid out upon documentation of participation by Jamestown residents.”
Gallman added that the Jamestown Public Library has requested $54,000 for library services for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The Town Council unanimously approved Gallman’s recommendations.
The Historic Jamestown Society submitted its request for historic/cultural programming too late for a Council vote and will be presented at the August Town Council Meeting.
In other business, the Council:
– postponed until August a discussion of an amendment to the Interlocal Agreement with Guilford County regarding funding for the Jamestown Public Library and a second agreement for the Animal Shelter and Animal Control Services. The Town received approval from the County for the agreements but felt there were some things that needed changing.
– approved a special event permit for the Jamestown Rotary Christmas Parade, to be held Sunday, Dec. 5.
– learned the YMCA is doing their Bright Beginnings and is in need of backpack donations.
Manager’s report
In his manager’s report, Interim Town Manager Dave Treme announced he has scheduled a Candidates Forum for Aug. 2. At the meeting, candidates for mayor and Town Council will have the opportunity to speak to staff, learn about current initiatives and challenges facing the Town, and will receive pertinent information regarding Town operations.
He has also scheduled a joint Town Council/Planning Board work session for Aug. 11 so each group can review changes resulting from new planning laws in Chapter 160D of the North Carolina General Statutes.
Treme hopes to hire a community planning firm with experience in architecture and design to work as an advocate for the citizens of Jamestown and the Council in matters relating to future development, especially the Johnson property along Guilford College and Mackay roads.
With the anticipated growth of the town, Treme has approved a request from the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department to contribute 50 percent, or $2,897.50, for the preparation of a fire district location plan.
“We’re not waiting for [growth] to happen, then figure it out,” Treme said. As to a possible re-location of the Jamestown fire station based on growth, Treme added, “It might be right where it is now. It could be somewhere else.”
Fire Chief Derek Carson added this would be a two-three month study.
Treme noted that he hopes to be able to open the bidding for the planned Recreation Maintenance Facility on the site of the old fairgrounds on East Fork Road in September.
Treme reported that the Town of Jamestown would again be a pacesetter for the United Way campaign this year.
He added that by seeking competitive quotes, the Town has saved nearly $50,000 on workers compensation insurance by changing to the North Carolina League of Municipalities plan.
Following the regular session, the Council went into closed session to discuss matters related to personnel and attorney-client privilege regarding Lori Herron (2216 Guilford College Road) vs. Town of Jamestown. No further business was conducted when the Council returned to regular session.
