The Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a rezoning request on June 23 for the possible location of a new tire store at 5701 West Gate City Blvd., across the street from Adams Farm Shopping Center. The site is at the corner of Anson Road and is considered to be on the edge of Sedgefield.
Mavis Discount Tire applied for the approximately 1.6-acre property to be rezoned from County Residential Single-Family to City Conditional District — Commercial Medium.
Land Use Attorney Marc Isaacson, representing Mavis, recognized conditions originally stated in the request but added several more, including orienting the garage bay doors toward West Gate City Blvd., no access from Anson Road, addition of a minimum 6-foot high fence or wall between the parking lot and the adjacent residential property at 5705 Anson Road, installation of an evergreen landscape buffer adjacent to the Anson Road residence, a vegetative buffer between the buildings and parking areas and Anson Road, and, finally, business hours for the tire company to be between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
There is an average of 8-15 customers per day at the tire store so no traffic analysis was needed.
The rezoning request along with an annexation request will go before the Greensboro City Council July 19.
Mavis Discount Tire has several locations in the High Point/Greensboro area. It specializes in tires, brakes, alignment, shocks, struts, oil change, batteries and state inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.