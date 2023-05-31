“She was the last of the first,’” said Julia Ebel, president of the Historic Jamestown Society during the ninth presentation of the Mary A. Browning Historic Preservation Award May 21 at Deep River Friends Meeting. Ebel was referencing Browning’s charter membership to HJS and her passing in January of this year.
In 2013, the Historic Jamestown Society established the award to honor Browning for her dedication to the organization and to the research, interpretation and publication of local history and genealogy in Guilford County.
It was only natural for Browning to be lauded for her “historic” efforts preceding the presentation. When Ebel opened the floor for comments, several shared their appreciation for the work Browning had done, some noting the assistance she gave to learning more of their families’ personal history.
“Her contributions will continue to guide us,” Ebel said.
Dan Allan presented a brief history of Deep River Friends Meeting, which started in 1754, with the first meetinghouse being constructed in 1758. The second meetinghouse was built in 1875 and is still used for worship today.
Allen also mentioned the Friends’ emphasis on education for both men and women and the meeting’s graveyard that, in addition to marked graves, contains 143 unmarked graves. Many of these are believed to be those of unknown Civil War soldiers and members of the local Black community.
Due to skipping a presentation during Covid and the large number of nominations, the selection committee opted to present three awards for 2023.
The Cedarwood Garden Club was recognized for 34 years of service to the Mendenhall Homestead. In 1980, it established an herb garden beside the home’s kitchen, researching and identifying herbs appropriate to that era. In 2004, club members relocated the garden to beside the Madison Lindsey House, used as a doctor’s office in the early 1800s. Again herbs were researched, this time to find those with medicinal properties. Joan Foster, Laurette Guay and other committee members have given considerable care to securing these herbs, some which are not easily available today.
A millstone from the old McCullough Gold Mine has been used in each garden. The new herb garden is circular with brick walkways and identifying plaques to enable guests to enjoy the beauty of and absorb the knowledge about herbs.
Foster, who has chaired the project since its beginning, accepted the award on behalf of the club. She was also recognized for her continuous dedication to the project. In addition to finding herbs, she can often be found at the garden on Fridays tending to it so it will look good for visitors. For educational purposes, she created and updates a notebook describing each herb and its uses.
Gary Haynes was presented a Mary A. Browning Historic Preservation Award for his years of outstanding service for the preservation and maintenance of the old Jamestown Public School/Jamestown Public Library. A graduate of Ragsdale High School, Haynes began his formal education at Jamestown Public School in 1950. In 1985, he agreed to be the architect overseeing the renovation of the old school building.
He has done extensive research of the building to document its history and created to-scale architectural drawings to make sure the integrity of the original building was preserved.
“The original architect was Charles E. Hartage in 1915,” Haynes said. “I just try to replicate what he did.”
Haynes also graciously named many others who had a part in saving and restoring the building, but there is no doubt he has poured his heart into the project. He continues to serve today as chair of the Old Jamestown School Association and hopes to be part of the effort to see that the building maintains its architectural design and history well into the future.
Ruby Sapp Leach also received a Mary Browning award. She has committed her life to knowing her heritage, whose ancestors were slaves. Records from those times and places are difficult to find and often none existent, but Leach has found stories and documents that help tell accounts of her family and beyond – including the communities that became Florence off Penny Road and Sapptown in what is now the Mackay Road area.
Leach values her history, her heritage and the resilient strength of her people. When she shares stories of her ancestors within the Jamestown community, she does not downplay the truth of forced segregation, but speaks of it in ways that create awareness, understanding and healing across the broader community.
Besides researching the African American heritage of this area, she has become an active member of the board for the Historic Jamestown Society, which meets in the Mendenhall Homestead. One of her ancestors worked for Nereus Mendenhall.
Leach expressed pleasure at being recognized by HJS with the award and thankfulness for family and friends who were present as she received it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.