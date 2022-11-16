There were no uniformed JROTC members to raise the flag to the top of the flagpole, no crowd to watch it unfurl in the breeze, no special guest speaker to honor the veterans. But there was also no lack of patriotism on Veterans Day in Jamestown.
Due to extremely inclement weather predicted for the area, members of the Jamestown Veterans Committee, who sponsor special ceremonies at Wrenn Miller Park for all patriotic occasions, made the decision on Wednesday to cancel the Nov. 11 ceremony. On Thursday, the group’s board decided to raise the flag in spite of the weather. Although rain occurred earlier Friday morning and later in the day, skies proved to be sunny at the time of the flag raising.
At 11 a.m., surrounded by flags placed around the park by the Jamestown Lion’s Club in honor of Veterans Day, Art Wise and Bruce Dillon unfolded a flag and slowly raised it up the pole for everyone passing to see. Once it was secured they recited the Pledge of Alliance.
“This flag is special,” Wise said. “It was one given to Jean Dore when her husband Jim passed away. She loaned it to us to use for the ceremony.”
Jim was a green beret in the United States Army Special Forces and one of the original members of the Jamestown Veterans Committee.
William Stokely stood alone to one side and watched as the flag was raised. He did not see action in Vietnam, but served in the Army for two years during that era. He had not heard that the ceremony had been canceled and walked from his home — umbrella in hand in case needed — to attend the event.
“I used to live in Jamestown, but moved away for a while,” he said. “I moved back about eight months ago and wanted to come out today in honor of all veterans.”
Just as the flag reached the top, another man arrived at the Veteran’s Memorial, disappointed to find the ceremony had been canceled. After the others left, he stood, looking up at the flag, pondering his days of military service as a very young man and admitting to another observer his thankfulness to live in America.
(On the Saturday before Veterans Day, members of the Ragsdale JROTC and local Boy Scouts placed 3,200 small flags on the graves of veterans at Guilford Memorial Cemetery.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.