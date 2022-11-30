The “what ifs” of life can cause anxiety in some people. But for Amanda Pipkin, “what if” had just the opposite affect.
“What if I had not been adopted as a baby? What if I had not been raised by loving parents? What if I did not have their support as I prepare to go to college?
These questions fueled Pipkin’s passion to help others less fortunate than herself. The Southwest Guilford High School senior has begun an ongoing campaign to assist foster children aging out of the system.
“Not many people understand how the system works,” Pipkin said. “When foster children reach the age of 18 they are legally considered an adult and lose their aid. I am 18, an adult — but not quite. I still have the support of my parents but foster kids at that age often have nothing.”
Pipkin, who was adopted from the Children’s Home Society in Greensboro, decided to assist foster kids who were facing life on their own.
“I wanted to give back by helping people who did not have what I have and to help them feel like they belong,” Pipkin said. “These kids are forced to grow up fast. I want them to feel at home and have hope that life can get better.”
Pipkin started her project as a junior in high school. She spread the word through social media and raised approximately $2,000, household items and gift cards by hosting donation drives under a tent in her front yard.
“A lot of people who donated were teenagers or parents of teenagers,” Pipkin said.
She purchased collapsible hampers and filled them with items people starting on their own might need, such as silverware, dishes, food containers, bath towels, dish towels, pillows, blankets and toiletries.
“My goal was to make as many as possible, to try to stretch the money as far as I could without sacrificing quality.”
The Children’s Home Society in Greensboro hosts a picnic each year for graduating high school seniors aging out of the foster program. In June, Pipkin delivered 12 filled hampers to be distributed at the picnic.
“I wanted to give back to the kids at the same place I came from,” Pipkin explained. “If I had items left over, I ask that they be given to other Children’s Home Societies in the area for the people aging out there.”
Pipkin wants to continue her project, which she calls Manda’s Move In, in the future. She plans to host a special drive on Dec. 3 from 1-3 p.m. at the Deep River Recreation Center, 1525 Skeet Club Road, High Point. She will accept new household and personal care items, as well as monetary donations and gift cards she can use to shop for things that are not donated.
Pipkin noted she has had a passion for helping others all her life. For special occasions she often asked for gifts she could donate to help people or animals.
“With the project to help foster kids aging out of the system I am taking my passion a little farther,” she said. “The first time I planned and executed the idea within a couple of weeks. For the coming year I have more time to work on it. My goal is to do more and make it bigger.”
Because Pipkin models and has over 1,000 followers on social media, Triple Threat Dance School found out about her project and has chosen it as their charity for the year. The school is hosting a benefit program Feb. 4 at the High Point Theatre. Pipkin will make a speech during the benefit to explain what her project is and how it helps foster kids aging out of the system.
After Pipkin goes to college, she will use breaks during the school year to work on fundraising, shopping and delivering the household “starter kits” to the Children’s Home Society.
“I want people to understand what they are giving to and to feel good about it,” she said. “We often take things we have for granted. I realize how lucky I am and all that I have and want to help others.”
You can help!
To support the Manda’s Move In project for foster kids aging out of the system, bring items such as silverware, dishes, food containers, bath towels, dishtowels, pillows, blankets toiletries, etc., to Deep River Recreation Center, 1525 Skeet Club Road, High Point, on Dec. 3 from 1-3.
