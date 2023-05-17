There may be a housing shortage in the United States, but some people do not believe farms and woodlands should be destroyed for new construction. Some cite the loss of native plants and animals. Others rue the environmental damage development would cause. Still others just do not want encroachment near their property. Then there is the potential loss of foodstuffs, like cattle, poultry, corn and more.
In January 2021, when the City of High Point conducted a Jamestown Bypass Land Use Assessment, it indicated Tim and Karen Small’s family property on Bales Chapel Road and that of her neighbor, Marie Poteat, could potentially be rezoned to allow high-density residential development. Small contacted Poteat, who had her property designated a Voluntary Agricultural District several years ago, to learn the steps necessary to do the same to the Small’s property.
In other words, to make certain their land was protected.
“We both were seeking legal ways to help us remain at least [rural],” Poteat said, “and keep as much green space as possible.”
The area borders the new Jamestown Parkway to the north and is surrounded by undeveloped, agricultural and single-family properties. It is located in the Jamestown Township but just outside the town limits in High Point’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction.
The Smalls went to the Guilford County Planning Board to protest and to ask their 22 acres be rezoned from RS-40 Single-Family Residential to Agricultural (AG). The rezoning is consistent with the recommendation of the Southwest Area Plan of Residential Single-Family Land Use. The Smalls won and their property and Poteat’s were removed from the Land Use Assessment, along with property owned by Emily and William Batchelor.
“The requested action is reasonable and in the public interest because it is adjacent to the Marie Poteat Voluntary Agricultural District to the east,” the Planning Board’s packet stated.
In February, the Small family’s application to the Guilford County Agricultural Advisory Board was approved and their property named one of three new Voluntary Agricultural Districts.
“There are some hoops to jump through, but they’re not bad,” Small said of the requirements. “With Marie’s [property beside us], man did we luck out. Behind us can’t develop, beside us can’t get developed. It’s really a huge gift.”
North Carolina passed the Farmland Preservation Enabling Act in 1985, which authorized counties to establish programs directed at the protection and preservation of farmland, including establishing agricultural districts. Guilford County adopted a Voluntary Farmland Preservation Ordinance in 2000 with the purpose of promoting preservation of farmland within the county.
N.C. General Statute 106-738(b) states: “The purpose of such agricultural districts shall be to increase identity and pride in the agricultural community and its way of life and to increase protection from nuisance suits and other negative impacts on properly managed farms.”
Poteat’s VAD encompasses 64 acres. She also donated several acres designated as a conservation easement to the Piedmont Land Conservancy, which also protects farmland from development. PLC protects land adjacent to water resources, which suits Poteat well, as her property abuts Deep River. Conservation is important to preserve remaining green space for not only animals but also people to survive.
“This property will stay in perpetuity as a native plant preserve, managed and owned by PLC,” Poteat said. “They will inherit it.”
To qualify as a VAD, property owners must promise to keep the land rural. It does not mean they have to farm or keep livestock. The large number of timber the Smalls own qualifies as does Poteat’s native plants, which are pollinated by bees, birds, butterflies and small mammals, or the wind. There must be a minimum of 20 contiguous acres of qualified forestland, 10 contiguous acres of qualified farmland or 5 contiguous acres of qualified horticultural land as defined by General Statute 105-277.2.
There are benefits in having land declared a VAD, including not being required to hook on to surrounding water and sewer lines, grants, and N.C. Soil and Water Conservation District programs. There are approximately 11,000 farms enrolled in the VAD program in the state with 436 of those in Guilford County.
“Guilford County must work to preserve farmland and the agricultural way of life,” states the VAD website. “Working farms have an important, positive impact on the economy and culture of our region. VADs and EVADs [Enhanced Voluntary Agricultural Districts], administered by the Guilford Soil and Water Conservation District, work with farmers to help ensure the voluntary preservation of their land and the protection of farms.
“Agriculture has been a significant part of Guilford County’s economy, accounting for 11 percent of the area’s employment, but recently the industry has faced significant challenges. From 2003 to 2006, North Carolina lost 5,500 farms, amounting to 300,000 acres. As the population expands, lands once reserved for forestlands have been converted to development. The result is increasing pressures on natural resources and the local and state economies.”
“It’s basically an informational tool for the neighbors and a heads up to the county that there’s something going on out here,” Small said. “We’re actually doing people a favor.”
For more information about Voluntary Agricultural Districts, visit. https://guilford.ces.ncsu.edu/guilford-county-voluntary-agricultural-district.
For more information about the Piedmont Land Conservancy, visit. https://www.piedmontland.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.