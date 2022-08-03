It’s here! The Wyndham Championship has returned this week to Sedgefield Country Club for the 14th year.
This week’s field includes former champions, major championship winners, Olympians, world-ranked players and a large contingent from the University of Georgia.
Leading the field is defending champion Kevin Kisner, who won a dramatic six-man playoff in 2021 to take home the Sam Snead Cup. This was only the third six-man playoff in PGA Tour history. Kisner beat Roger Sloan, Adam Scott, Branden Grace, 2016 Wyndham champion Si Woo Kim and Kevin Na on the second sudden-death hole.
Three challengers from the 2016 Summer Olympic are in the field this week, 2016 gold-medalist Justin Rose, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, and Rafa Cabrera Bello.
The field also includes former World No. 1 and major championship winners Adam Scott and Jason Day. Francesco Molinari, who won the 2018 Open Championship, has also indicated he will play.
Former Wyndham Championship victors in the field are Davis Love III (2015, 2006, 1992), J.T. Poston (2019), Webb Simpson (2011) and Brandt Snedeker (2018, 2007), Ryan Moore (2009), Camilo Villegas (2014), Si Woo Kim (2016) and Jim Herman (2020).
Rising star Will Zalatoris, who played at Wake Forest, committed last week as did Rickie Fowler and Jason Dufner. Zalatoris is familiar with Sedgefield, having played in the AJGA Wyndham Invitational in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Local fan favorite Harold Varner III, who tied for 28th at the recent Open Championship, only four shots back of the winner, returns. Varner is a graduate of East Carolina University, lives in Charlotte and plays out of Gastonia.
Also in the field are World No. 14 Billy Horschel, FedExCup No. 14 Sungjae Im, World No. 24 Shane Lowry, Tyrell Hatton, and University of Georgia alumni Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Kris Kirk, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg and Trent Phillips.
The Wyndham Championship will be contested Aug. 3-7 at Sedgefield Country Club. All ticket options, along with detailed pricing, are available for purchase by visiting www.wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets. Tournament tickets must be purchased online in advance. Tickets cannot be purchased at the tournament entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.