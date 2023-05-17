Connie Post has taken the best features of a former business and added to them to create a new and improved furniture store in the middle of Jamestown.
Many small businesses were adversely affected by the Covid pandemic and Post’s Affordable Designs Furnishings & Fashions, located in the Jamestown Center on West Main Street, was no exception.
“The overall economic climate in the home furnishing industry changed after May last year,” Post said.
Combine the general difficulty of that business with increased shipping fees and double electricity rates, an out-of-sight location and major signage restrictions and Post felt compelled to close her business.
“I had no intention of opening at another location and just had to pray about it,” Post said. “It was like God opened up the new location for me.”
The building at 109 East Main St., across from the intersection with Oakdale Road, had been empty for 10 years. It could be seen from the street and two major restaurants in view of the building made it a viable location for Post to continue business. Earlier this month she opened the store under the name The High Point Connection Affordable Designs.
“We carry great higher-end products for wholesale,” Post said. “I thought the new name really says what I do – it’s your connection to quality market samples at real wholesale prices, not marked up to retail like some other companies. No matter your budget, you want to get the most for your money.”
Her former location had a small fashion boutique nestled in the middle of her furniture designs, a feature she plans to carry over to her new store and increase in size.
Post originally began her career as a retail store designer for an architectural firm. She has designed more than 25 million square feet globally and was well established before moving from South Carolina to Greensboro in 2008.
Her passion reverberates in the statement, “A beautiful room will change your life.” She wrote a book by that title that was co-branded with Sherwin-Williams paints and featured in 700 of their stores.
“Even small changes such as a new rug or pillows can change the way you feel about yourself,” she said. “I think women like pretty things. When you redecorate a room, even if it is only adding a few changes, it makes you feel good when you are in it.”
When the pandemic hit, Post felt she could not sit without doing something so she decided to open a small store in 2020. The color-coordinated spaces allowed customers to use her design skills to easily incorporate style into their own homes and feel comfortable in their selections.
“I believe color moves people she said. “If you look at the clothes in your closet, it helps define the colors you like and helps you create colors in the home that let you relax and be comfortable.”
Color spilled over to the outside of Post’s business creating what she hopes entices women to come into the store. Whitewashing the drab brick building, plus adding flowers and bright pink umbrellas added a feminine touch.
“I wanted to do something charming that spoke to women,” Post said. “A lot of men shop with their wives, but about 91 percent or more of purchasing decisions for the home are made by women. I also chose pink because I am a breast cancer survivor. A portion of our sales goes to City of Hope in Pasadena, Calif. “I have been a board member there for 30 years.”
To make shopping at The High Point Connection a relaxing experience, the business serves sparking white wine or sparking water all day.
“Our motto is ‘Sip and shop with us,’” Post said. “We want to make it a fun environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.