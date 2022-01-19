A detour on Oakdale Road began Jan. 14, but it is only a slight shift onto a temporary roadway while the North Carolina Department of Transportation constructs a bridge over the new Jamestown Bypass, or Project U-2412A as it is officially called.
Traffic will be moved to the temporary road for approximately one year.
“NCDOT decided to install a temporary road due to the railroad crossing on Oakdale being a switching station for trains and some of the trains can sit and block the road for 30 to 45 minutes at a time,” said Kris Lorenz, resident project engineer with NCDOT. “This would cause traffic to be trapped with no way to get around and also, if there was an emergency, no one would be able to respond to the emergency while a train had the road blocked.”
Originally told Oakdale Road would be closed for the bridge construction, in October 2021 the Jamestown Town Council learned NCDOT would not close the road for bypass construction, but would construct the on-site detour.
Lorenz said the temporary road is approximately a half-mile in length and is nearly the same height as the old road but drivers should be careful because it is slightly narrower.
The driveways of two houses on Oakdale Road were affected, but NCDOT was able to connect those driveways to the temporary road.
NCDOT has had a few more problems causing delays in construction.
“We have had some problems getting the existing utilities moved out of conflict with the new road and [that] has added work to the project,” Lorenz added.
The current projected opening of the Jamestown Bypass, from I-74 in High Point to Guilford College Road in Jamestown is Nov. 1, 2023, approximately one year from an earlier announced date. The bypass has been in the planning stages for decades. Right-of-way acquisition began in 2009 but stopped when funding for the project was eliminated. Acquisition resumed when funding was restored. Construction began in 2019.
This is the fourth road leading into Jamestown to be closed or detoured in recent years.
Motorists used a temporary bridge over Deep River in 2006-2007 as a new bridge was constructed on West Main Street.
East Main Street was closed from Teague Drive for several months in 2008 as the North Carolina Railroad constructed a second track over the railroad bridge. The detour directed motorists several miles out of their way along Guilford and Guilford College roads.
More recently, East Fork Road closed in 2020 for construction of a pedestrian bridge over High Point City Lake. Motorists were directed to Penny Road as a detour.
