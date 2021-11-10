A few years ago, Trish Simpson published several articles in the Jamestown News under the byline Tricia Small. The articles shared vignettes of Jamestown as Simpson remembered the town when she was growing up.
Recently, she turned some of those articles and other memories into audio stories, complete with music and sound effects, called “My Hometown.” Simpson reads the content in a soothing, descriptive style that depicts the challenges and charm of growing up in a small town.
“With so much unrest these days, I wanted to put some peaceful, relaxing content out there,” Simpson said, “and I wanted to share my love of Jamestown with everyone.”
Check out Simpson’s oral stories by searching Trish Simpson “My Hometown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.