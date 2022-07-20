Roshan Bhandari is a man who wears many hats. Not only is he a real estate agent with Realty One Group and a property manager with Concierge Property Management Group, but in March he also opened Bluebird Event Center at 1209 Greensboro Road in High Point.
As a Realtor, Bhandari originally helped a friend purchase the building, which has two sections. One half was rented as an event center. When the person who had that business moved Bhandari saw it as an opportunity to create a new event center and use the office space available as a base for all his business endeavors.
The main room has a capacity to hold 184 guests and comes with large round tables that seat eight. Tablecloths are also included in the rental fee along with a limited choice of decorations.
“Most of these are things others who rented the space left behind,” Bhandari said. “People can use what I have or can decorate the room however they wish. They are responsible for their own setup, but my family and I handle the breakdown and clean up after each event.”
There is a small stage area and the floor is conducive to creating a dance area anywhere in the room. Guests may use their own caterers, but Bhandari has contacts for caterers and deejays if needed.
So far, the center has been used mostly for birthday and graduation celebrations, but it can easily handle any type of party, wedding receptions, business conferences or even a short-term Popshop. Wheelchair accessibility makes the Bluebird Event Center useable for anybody and any occasion.
“I also see it being used as space for a business showroom,” Bhandari said. “Although I am not a full-fledged rental location, if the space is not needed, people can just rent the tables and chairs.”
When Bhandari acquired the space the building was already painted blue and gray. He wanted to take advantage of that when naming his business and opted for the name Bluebird.
“Bluebirds are symbols of hope, love, and renewal as well as joy and happiness,” Bhandari explained. “That idea fits perfectly into the event center. My motto is ‘Celebrate life and happiness.’”
Bhandari also sees using his business space as an opportunity to help others. He has invited nearby neighbors to use his parking lot for yard sales, etc., and in the future he plans to host blood, food and toy drives in the building.
Following a recent retirement party for a firefighter, Bhandari acknowledged he has a heart for first responders will give them special pricing and treatment.
“That is another way I can give back to the community,” he said.
If interested in renting the event center, call 970-310-9268 or email bluebirdeventcenter@gmail.com
