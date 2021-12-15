Bids continued to climb during the silent and live auctions as those who attended the Sedgefield Woman’s Club Tinsel & Tini Christmas fundraiser Dec. 3 vied to have the top bid on the item(s) they prized most. Sometimes it appeared the excitement was not in what they won, but that they won. Knowing the money earned by the club would be used to aid the community only sweetened the experience.
Each year, members donate seasonal items or money to purchase more, and then they and their guests join in the fun of bidding on what attracts their attention. This year, like last, bids were made online to add a measure of safety to the process. Attendees used their phones to bid, and those who could not come to the luncheon in person could also bid from pictures found online.
“It was good to be able to hold the auction this way, but most of the bidding was done by those at the event,” said Leslie Scher, who along with Dot Herron and Nancy Williams, chaired this year’s fundraiser. “I think you lose something by walking around looking at your phone instead of connecting with friends as you browse.
“Everyone has been very generous with their silent auction and monetary donations – better than in years past. We also sold out of seats within 48 hours of putting them on sale. I think people are just ready to get out and be social.”
Scher conducted the live auction, stating it was her first time to do so and hopefully her last. Her efforts did not go unnoticed, however, as friendly competition upped the bids on each of four donated items. The last one, a dinner for eight prepared in the winner’s home by the new Sedgefield County Club chef Ron Gordils, earned $2,700 for the Woman’s Club coffers.
A 50-50 raffle and raffle of items donated by community businesses also added to funds now available to support non-profits and other groups throughout the area.
As in the past, table centerpieces could be purchased following the event and ladies who found a tree taped to the bottom of their butter plate won prizes.
Scher noted that the club’s fundraisers usually take seven months to plan but this one was organized in just two.
“We were not sure if we could have one in person, and once we decided to do it, we did not have long to plan,” she said. “It could not have happened without the help of so many who served on the various committees.”
Committee chairs included Celia Hunter, Donna Church. Amy Lewis, Melissa Kleinke, Ann Williams, Susan Gregory, Jude Fiorello, Sara Collins, Jennifer Sparks, Caren Standen, Shannon Cappucchio, Beth Berry, Katie Dyson, President Cindy Baggett and President Elect Tara Daniel. Scher also gave a special thank you to all committee members who went above and beyond to make the 2021 Christmas fundraiser a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.