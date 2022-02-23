After hearing a presentation about the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services’ LINKS program, Jude Fiorello knew she wanted to be involved. Fiorello is a member of the Sedgefield Woman’s Club and in the fall of 2021 Sheletha Stewart, the LINKS coordinator, spoke to club members about LINKS. It was part of a SWC meeting arranged by the club’s Civic Committee, of which Fiorello is a member.
A pamphlet about LINKS describes it as “a federally funded program for youth between the age of 13-20 who are currently in or have been in the custody of the Department of Social Services. It is designed to build a network of relevant services with youth so that they will have ongoing connections with family, friends, mentors, the community, employers, education, financial assistance, skills training and other resources to facilitate their transition to adulthood.”
“It touched my heart,” Fiorello said. “Especially the part that included kids aging out of the foster care program. I told Sheletha I wanted to be the liaison between LINKS and the woman’s club.”
Young adults who age out of foster care sometimes have the option to stay in their foster homes, but many are left to get their own apartment or housing. When they do this, they start out with nothing.
The Barnabas Network in Greensboro often helps by donating furniture, but household goods are a must for those just setting up housekeeping. Stewart supplied Fiorello with a list of needed items.
“I handed out flyers at the SWC November meeting and sent information by email to let members know that if they wanted to contribute we would be collecting, among other things, housewares, food items and toiletries for two people getting their own apartments,” Fiorello said. “Also on the list were gift cards and luggage that could be used by younger foster participants. But the main focus was home goods.”
In true club fashion, donations were soon pouring into Fiorello’s home filling her living room and dining area. In addition to food and cleaning items, there were pictures for the walls, a lamp, rugs, glasses, silverware, dishes, etc., to outfit the two homes. There were enough items donated to fill a van twice.
“I wanted the young people to have a fresh start,” Fiorello said, “and it was a very good response by club members right before the Christmas holiday. I anticipate that our club will continue to have a relationship with this program.”
Fiorello is so committed to this project she has acquired warehouse space in which to store items for future needs. In addition to helping youth become responsible/independent adults, LINKS fits right in with all the other community service projects in which SWC participates.
Anyone who would like to donation items for this project may contact Fiorello at judefior@gmail.com.
