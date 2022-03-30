Members of the Sedgefield Woman’s Club enjoyed an evening of fellowship March 22 onboard the good ship SS Foxy Lady (a.k.a. the ballroom at Sedgefield Country Club).
Ship co-captains Sarah Burger and Robin Crosier, along with their crew — Donna Church, Sara Collins, Bev Crisp, Tara Daniel, Adele Filip, Jude Fiorello, Laurie Fisher, Brandy Gillenwater, Flo Gullickson, Melissa Klenke, Amy Lewis, Sherry Mitchell, Susan Phelps, Leslie Scher, Geri Sheffey, Kristi Slomski, Marcia Thomas and Ann Williams — set the tone with the fun-filled theme “Cruisin’ Into Spring.” The special event served as the club’s spring fundraiser.
Usually meetings are held during the day on the fourth Friday of each month, but the evening event allowed some who work during the day an opportunity to enjoy the festivities.
Captain Burger and First Mate Filip greeted people as they arrived.
Guests were treated to a buffet and for approximately two hours had the opportunity to bid on items in a silent auction. On this occasion all bids were made strictly online, with members and guests vying for their favorite item(s) using their phones. Throughout the night, 50 door prizes were presented to lucky ticket holders.
“We did not ask members to contribute items for this event,” Burger said. “Everything was primarily donated by the community. We just wanted people to come, spend money and have fun.”
Adding to the evening’s activities, Cruise Director Sheffey had the “ship” rocking as she led participants in a variety of line dances on the Lido deck.
The highlight of the night was a drawing for raffle prizes. In keeping with the cruise theme, winners selected one of five vintage suitcases containing cash ranging from $100 to $500.
“We wanted more than one winner,” Burger said. “We put the money into envelopes and shuffled them before placing them into the suitcases. None of the committee members knew which amount of money was in any case.”
Valerie Johnson, a guest at the event, selected the lucky suitcase holding the largest amount of money.
The theme for Cruisin’ Into Spring was actually planned two years ago. Decorations were purchased, activities were planned and tickets to the event were sold. About a month before the scheduled date, it had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.
“Of course, that made this year’s fundraiser much easier to put together,” Burger said. “We were able to draw from the work already completed. We also had a good crew to set up and break down the event.”
As much fun as the cruise was, there was always the reason for the event in back of participants’ minds. It was, after all, a fundraiser that would benefit area schools and non-profits as well as other needs in the community.
“People who attend SWC events are not focused on looking for bargains,” Burger said. “They are a very generous group who support all our causes and like to have fun doing it.
“Our goal this spring was to focus on fellowship, fun and fundraising and we did well in each,” she added. “We exceeded our expectations. There were a lot of positive comments. Everybody seem to have a good time and we raised a lot of money.”
As an added bonus, by the time the cruise ended not one case of seasickness had been reported.
