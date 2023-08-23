Driving around Jamestown since Tuesday afternoon, motorists have seen piles of yard trash along the curbs. Some piles are small, some are large, some are tree trunks and some sit beside the new paper yard waste bags required by the Town.
All this is a result of the huge storm that hit Guilford County Tuesday afternoon.
The storm warnings confused Fox 8 WGHP’s Van Denton. He posted on Facebook: “Was very surprised that no Tornado Warning was issued with 91 mph rotation. We don’t normally break into programming for anything less than a tornado warning but this one was different. We interrupted programming as this looked too bad and could have easily put down a tornado. We did get many damage reports in this area. It was at this time, the National Weather Service upgrading their words on the SVR T-Storm Warning to say 80 mph winds instead of the standard 60. This showed EF1 winds just above the surface. The heavy rain brings that wind down to ground level. EF scale for tornados: EF0 65-85 mph, EF1 86-110 mph. Tornado or not, the damage is the same.”
Jamestown’s Public Services crew was out late Tuesday after the storm making the roads passable. They were still hard at work the following day.
Businesses and residences lost power. Southern Roots and Full Moon Oyster Bar closed due to loss of refrigerated food when the power was out. Black Powder Smokehouse has a generator and was able to open for dinner.
Jamestown Public Library’s has a fire door between the lobby and adult fiction/non-fiction area. It closed during the power outage. It took several days to have the door reset.
Duke Energy worked hard to restore power but it took more than 24 hours for many locations to have power restored.
Original Forestdale had quite a lot of downed trees and power lines.
A huge tree in front of Town Hall tree split in the storm. Deputy Finance Officer Heather Lunsford said it was odd that the yard crew happened to come by on their regular schedule right after the storm and were able to clean up some of the mess.
There is no word so far if any of the tree can be saved.
Limbs broke a section of the new split rail fence at City Lake Park and across the street at Mendenhall Homeplace.
There appears to have been no significant structure damage despite the high winds and falling trees.
One structure that remains standing is the old Robbins-Holton Mill on Dillon Road at Deep River. It looks fragile enough that a child could blow it down, but it withstood the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.