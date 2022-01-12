Good things about good people would pretty much describe the stories I write for the Jamestown News, and each person or group I interview has impacted me in some way. So trying to select stories from 2021 to highlight was a daunting task. Here are a few I have chosen.
• Dianne Keene is owner of Sophisticuts Salon in Jamestown. But her love of God and mission work also lead her to become executive director of operations on an all-volunteer board of directors in America, which serves Mercy and Grace Ministries in Honduras. The mission of Mercy and Grace is to reach people for Christ while meeting the needs of the poor.
Each year, the ministry facilitates between 20-25 mission teams to Honduras. Since it started, Mercy and Grace has installed about 20 community water filtration systems and thousands of bucket purification systems in individual homes. It has also participated in feeding programs; ministering in hospitals and medical clinics; sponsoring youth, pastor and marriage conferences; conducting Christian concerts, Vacation Bible Schools and tent revivals; and handling construction projects, school assemblies and evangelism of all types.
• When Covid kept the handbell choirs at Jamestown United Methodist Church from performing their Christmas concerts in person, director Evan Petty and associate pastor Erin Betleg decided a video recording could be the solution.
This proved more challenging than first imagined, however. Trial and error revealed that sounds from the lights in the room, traffic outside, whistles from passing trains and even the recording equipment interfered with the melodious sounds of the bells. Every tiny sound was magnified.
The solution was a darkened room with the equipment placed outside it. All that was inside the room was one stereo microphone. Petty led the musicians using a glow stick so they could see his directions.
Although making the videos was time consuming, sharing the music in an online format was inspiring. Petty has considered doing videos in the future to complement the bell ringers’ in-person performances.
• For the less sports minded, reading the story of Mark Winfield Scott pitching a perfect game was a good opportunity to expand their knowledge.
Not to be confused with a no-hitter, where the opposing team gets no hits, a perfect game means no one on the other team gets on base at all. There are no hits, no walks, no one hit by a pitch and no errors.
Perfect games are rare. Only 23 perfect games have occurred in Major League baseball history out of almost a quarter million played. Scott’s was the 59th perfect game in NCHSAA history and the first seven-inning perfect game in Guilford County.
But Scott refused to take all the credit for his accomplishment. He credited his catcher Sam Ross with giving him confidence to throw the pitch calls of Coach Donnie Maness and Pitching Coach Chris Perry. He also acknowledged his teammates for getting the hits needed to seal the win against a competitive team that had five players signed to play college baseball.
Scott has been recruited to play baseball for North Carolina State University.
• Scouts earning a Gold Award, Girl Scout’s highest honor, is nothing new. But for Paulette Mitchell and Melissa Wolfe, co-leaders of Ambassador Troop #40836 the excitement of seeing a member of their troop receive that award was multiplied. Their entire troop of six girls was presented the award during a special ceremony.
Each Scout met the important prerequisites through organizing and implementing a Take Action project during their Cadette years, which earned them the Silver Award. They also had to complete a Leadership Journey, which opened the window to begin the Gold Award process.
Gold Award recipients included Ananya Ramesh, Jade Martin, Katie Whittington, Leah Robinson, Natalie Haas and Zoe Mitchell.
• Jamie Shields, a fourth grade teacher at Millis Road Elementary School wanted to give her students an opportunity to express themselves about the changes they experienced during the upheaval of school closings.
Having moved up with the class from third to fourth grade, she was with them when school closed in the spring of 2020 and when it opened in the spring of 2021. She shared with them pictures of children during the polio era listening to their lessons on the radio. Shields had students write narratives of their experiences and take pictures that represented their lives during the pandemic. The school’s art and music teachers also participated in the project.
Shields gave all the project pieces to Marian Inabinett, curator of collections at the High Point Museum and she crafted them into double-sided triangle signboards featuring pull quotes, likes and dislikes, photos and self-portraits. All the students’ work premiered at the museum June 5 and was on display each Saturday during the summer.
• Victoria Jones took the very real pressure of life and turned it into a career. Receiving news that she had brain cancer, which was affecting her vision, Jones refused to let the diagnosis defeat her. With encouragement from her family she returned to school after treatment to become trained in all types of massage therapy. She passed her boards on the first try and received her state license.
“It was one of the proudest days of my life,” Jones said.
Following in the footsteps of her parents Lovie and Mohamed Zeko who have had their own company in the food industry, Jones opened her own massage therapy business, Under Pressure Massage & Bodywork, in Jamestown.
• Mosaic: A Lifespan Studio allows local individuals with special needs — called resident artists — to participate in craft sessions several times a week under the guidance of artists and assistants.
“They come to the studio to create art projects of their choice, including such things as pottery, painting, jewelry and mosaic artwork,” said Dawn Ashby Caldwell, senior director of art and entertainment for Lifespan in Guilford County. “Participants, who range in age from about 19 to 60, can pick and choose to work on what they do best and what they most enjoy doing.”
Making it is just the beginning, however. Their art is sold in a variety of venues, including gift shops and galleries in 10 area locations and at group or individual shows.
The artists get 50 percent of the sales. They look forward to selling their artwork and earning their own money. It is a job for them.
The Mosaic: A Lifespan Studio began seven years ago and Caldwell is excited to continue its goal of attracting more artists and helping them grow.
• Since 2013, Brenda Forlines has been helping area immigrants gain the status of American citizen. She, along with Evelyn Frost and Chuck and Ola Moy, teaches weekly citizenship classes at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro.
During the last six years of her 30-year career with the North American Mission Board, Forlines also worked in Florida with a group of Karen People from Burma.
“I fell in love with these people,” Forlines said. “After I retired and moved to High Point to be near family, I still wanted to work with them. I found out Friendly Avenue Baptist had a Karen ministry.
Bryan Bresson, pastor of its Karen church, explained to Forlines the need for citizenship classes and she has worked tirelessly teaching immigrants how to successfully become naturalized citizens. The classes have had more than 80 people become U.S. citizens.
• Jamestown’s original fire truck made its first official appearance in the town’s annual Christmas parade. Jonathan Knight, a town employee, drove the vehicle. Stephen Thomas, chief fire marshal of the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department, accompanied him on the ride.
Jamestown purchased the 1928 American LaFrance pumper fire truck from the city of High Point in 1948 to use in its first fire department. The truck was retired as a working engine in 1968. It saw many owners before being purchased once more by the town of Jamestown in 2017 due to its significance to the town’s history.
Working within a budget for parts, Thomas, Bruce Dillon and Art Wise, with occasional help from Knight, donated countless volunteer hours to return the old engine to the look of its glory days.
Now that the engine is finished and mobile, it will live at the Jamestown Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Station 46, and be used in parades and for special occasions.
It is interesting to see the size difference of the original fire truck compared to the town’s newest truck and to realize with gratitude the improvements in fire safety.
• For Jorge Ortega, director of Guilford County Animal Services, the new Animal Resource Center on Guilford College Road is not about looks but functionality. For that, Ortega gives it a five-star rating.
The focus is on the wellbeing — mental and physical — of the animals, as well as that of the staff, volunteers and guests.
“It improves animal care and housing, provides lots of natural light and reduces the spread of disease,” Ortega said.
The design was a collaborative effort of consultants and staff visits to other facilities to get ideas of what works best. The new shelter includes a spay and neuter suite, surgery prep areas and an animal ICU. There are separate wings for dogs and cats with workstations throughout the building to make it easier for cleanup and care of the animals.
Indoor/outdoor kennels allow dogs to go outside in gated, fenced areas, something that was not available at the old facility. Cats also have the ability to spend time outdoors.
According to Ortega, all the improvements lead to happier, healthier animals, reducing their stress and making them more adoptable. He noted that the priority of the center is to provide for public health and safety. But pet adoptions play a large part of the Animal Resource Center’s programs, as well as pet education and helping to keep owners and pets together.
