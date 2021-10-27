The Jamestown News reported last week that Al Stewart had dropped out of the race for Town Council. The information came from Town officials who were informed by the Guilford County Board of Elections. Stewart withdrew after the deadline, so his name remained on the ballot.
However, Stewart has now decided to continue his candidacy.
“I initially filed to run because only incumbents had filed and I always find that as an unhealthy atmosphere,” Stewart said in an email to the Jamestown News. “On the last day of filing, several others filed for mayor and Council. I met with these folks and was very impressed with most of them so I decided to drop out of the race not knowing that the deadline for doing that had passed.
“I am not actively campaigning and if elected, I will give the job my all.
“My primary issue is that there should be total transparency in the workings of Council. I am concerned with the way things seem to happen without public knowledge or input. It also concerns me that Council seems to have completely ignored the citizen survey that was conducted at considerable expense.
“I would like the bypass to be home to an Amazon warehouse or a similar business.”
N.C. General Statute 163-106.4 states: “Any person who has filed notice of candidacy for an office shall have the right to withdraw it at any time prior to the close of business on the third business day prior to the date on which the right to file for that office expires. If a candidate does not withdraw before the deadline, … his name shall be printed on the primary ballot, any votes for him shall be counted, and he shall not be refunded his filing fee.”
Al Stewart at a glance
Age: 70
How long have you lived in Jamestown: 4 ½ years plus 10 years in Jamesford Meadows. Guilford County native.
Work experience:
- 30 years Greensboro Police Department, retired as assistant chief
- Two years as an investigator with Guilford County District Attorney office
- Five years Department of Defense stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan
- One year State Department in Lebanon
- Board Member Guilford County Veterans Memorial, Carolina Field of Honor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.