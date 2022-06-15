The Jamestown Town Council met in a special meeting June 6 to discuss several items prior to the June 23 regular meeting.
In the final month of the current budget year, the Council saved approximately $220,000 by canceling the order for a new garbage truck and thereby canceling the financing. The truck was ordered in 2021 but several delays have made town staff realize it would not come by the end of this fiscal year.
Additionally, one piece of golf equipment would not be received by the end of June, so financing for it was also canceled.
The Capital Improvement Plan identified the need for a sidewalk to be extended in front of Jamestown Elementary School on Potter Drive to improve the safety of pedestrians crossing at the Brookdale/Potter intersection. When the bids came in, the low bid of $54,925 was approximately $5,000 over the budgeted amount, but the Council unanimously approved hiring the company, Atlantic Contracting Company, Inc., of Greensboro, to construct the sidewalk. Town Manager Matthew Johnson said work should begin June 13 and be completed before school resumes in the fall.
The Council unanimously approved a budget amendment to cover the cancelation of the garbage truck and financing for it and the golf equipment as well as the Potter Drive sidewalk project.
Tigermoth Creative, LLC, of Greensboro, presented some marketing and branding proposals to the Council. Marketing is part of the Town’s Strategic Plan, adopted June 15, 2021. As part of the background research, the company looked at residential and business options in town, talked to residents and looked at the history in the area, among other things. They discovered four central themes: there are many opportunities to enjoy life and slow down; people feel really good here; how well businesses were crafted and the types of businesses; and the rich historic heritage and how to involve it in marketing.
The agency offered two taglines for Council consideration. One received unanimous approval of the three councilmembers in attendance; “Where history and possibility meet.” This tagline will be used in a new video, T-shirts, a mural, and other marketing possibilities.
Councilmembers offered several ideas of their own.
The final proposal is expected to be presented at the June 23 Council meeting.
The Council then turned their attention to goals of the Strategic Plan, which is a roadmap for staff and Council over the next three-to-five years. Several goals have already been accomplished, some are nearing completion, some have made moderate-to-significant progress and new ones have been added.
“A lot of goals will be ongoing,” Johnson added.
One goal is to update the Facility Use Policy for Jamestown Golf Clubhouse. This item is on the agenda for the June 23 regular meeting. Other goals include to seek marketing opportunities to promote the town, develop a strategic plan for the Main Street District, update the Solid Waste Collection policy, work with Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department to create a plan for improvements to the Jamestown station, increase internet capabilities at all Town facilities including parks, seek additional revenue sources for street resurfacing, improve and build sidewalk and cycling connectivity, increase compliance in public facilities and work on park infrastructure improvements.
Councilmembers offered a few suggestions of their own.
Martha Wolfe suggested updating the policy for use of the Civic Center, creating a Citizens’ Academy and give staff a personal security alarm.
Lawrence Straughn added that staff should have continual safety training. He, along with Wolfe and Mayor Lynn Montgomery noted that this item should be made a policy, not a goal.
The updated Strategic Plan will be considered for adoption at the June 23 Town Council meeting.
Councilmember John Capes was unable to attend the special meeting.
