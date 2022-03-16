Having smoke alarms in a structure is not just important, it is a matter of life and death. Statistics show that three out of five home fire deaths result from having no working smoke alarms and over one-third of home fire deaths result from fires where there were no smoke alarms at all. Half of home fire deaths happen at night when most people are asleep.
The Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department is committed to saving lives by working with schools, teaching fire prevention to students and teachers. Firefighters also routinely visit neighborhoods to remind residents to check their smoke alarms.
The department will install smoke alarms free of charge to those in need.
The American Red Cross also will install a free smoke alarm in your home. Just contact the local agency.
Every bedroom should have a working smoke alarm and there should be at least one alarm on every level of the home, including the basement. Alarms should be tested monthly and batteries changed at least once a year. You may have as little as two minutes to escape a fire
The alarms should not only be tested and batteries changed, but should be replaced after 10 years. They do go bad.
Technology has changed in recent years. The current interconnected smoke alarms, unlike electric or battery, are all connected. If one alarm goes off, they all go off. If a fire starts in one room, but you’re in another, the entire system will sound on all alarms that are interconnected.
Additionally, if a fire should break out, it is important for the fire department to be able to locate the structure. Highly reflective address signs installed at a driveway can help firefighters or emergency medical services locate the correct address faster.
If you would like to have your smoke alarm checked or would like one installed, contact the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department at 336-299-4421 or your local American Red Cross.
