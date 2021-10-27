Flaco and Ze Clownettes are at it again, learning skills used to entertain at area schools, rest homes, hospitals and churches throughout Guilford County.
Ever since Ned McMillan created the elementary afterschool clown club, he has recognized the value professional entertainers could add in helping teach the young people performing skills. This year, Skyler Light has joined the clown troupe in a teaching/entertainment capacity.
One could say performing is in Light’s blood. Whether that is true or not the fact remains that he is following in his father’s footsteps as an entertainer.
Light had seen his father change career paths from construction worker to entertainer. He began performing with his dad, Captain Jim, the peg-leg pirate magician, at the age of 8, entertaining at events such as school talent shows and birthday parties. By the time he graduated from high school in 2014, Light had already established himself as an entertainer, working jobs part time while attending school.
Following high school, Light attended Guilford Technical Community College and received an associate’s degree in science with a focus on anatomy, physiology, biology, and chemistry. He transferred to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where his plans were to get a bachelor of science in human nutrition and dietetics. Like his dad, however, he also chose a change in career plans.
“My senior year, I decided to go into entertainment fulltime,” Light said. “I put my feet on the ground and started running. It is all I have really done.”
Since 2015, Light has performed all over North Carolina and surrounding states. Today he operates his own business as an entertainer and event planner.
“I am self-taught,” he said. “I learned from watching others and practicing my craft.”
Perhaps that is why he was intrigued at the idea of teaching young people to increase their skills in the performing arts and says the kids are what keep him volunteering with the ongoing ministry of Flaco and Ze Clownettes.
“Ned is a rock star in his own right,” Light said. “He is interested in helping the young people experience their inner creativity. He pushes them to be more extraverted.
“I like having the opportunity to work with them one-on-one and to show the kids it is all about how you make people feel.”
Light is a multi-talented performer whose routines can be adapted to entertain children, teens or adults. As Sky High Skyler, a 9-foot tall stilt walker, he dons a variety of costumes to create theme characters. His skills with juggling, balloon twisting and magic, along with his humor and animated personality add whimsical fun to any performance.
In addition to his individual shows, Light can arrange events featuring other entertainers including fire acts, mime, magicians, stage shows, strolling magic, belly dancing, fortune telling, roving pirate characters, face painting and balloon twisting.
“I tell people if they bring the guests, I will bring the fun,” Light said.
He has performed at festivals, entertainment parks, sporting events, colleges and restaurants along the east coast. Most recently he appeared at the fair in Winston-Salem.
“I enjoy doing strolling acts, but I also would like to create my own show where people come to me,” Light said, “maybe have my own stage show or side show at the fairs. Meanwhile I hope to continue building my entertainment business.”
Who knows – perhaps the talent he is helping to instill in the youth of today might possibly become part of his show in the future.
Light can be reached at 336-935-1626 or Skylerlight1@gmail.com.
