Tradition plays a large part in the lives of families and organizations. The Pennybyrn retirement community is no exception. On March 12, the Poor Servants of the Mother of God Catholic Congregation followed one of their traditions by hosting its 55th St. Patrick’s Day Tea.
The Ilderton family served as lead sponsor for the event, in memory of Eleanor Ilderton.
The color of the day was green, of course, as residents, donors, volunteers and others gathered to enjoy Irish fare and coffee along with a performance by dancers from Lismore Academy of Irish Dance.
The food and entertainment was certainly enjoyed by those attending, but the highlight of the afternoon broke with tradition. It was the presentation of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine to Sister Lucy Hennessy, mission leader and chair of the board for Pennybyrn.
Senator Michael Garrett presented the award on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper. North Carolina governors began presenting this award in 1963. It is North Carolina’s highest honor and is reserved for those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
Before handing the framed document recognizing Sister Hennessy as an Order of the Long Leaf Pine recipient, Garrett read the certificate including the official North Carolina toast printed at the bottom:
Here’s to the land of the long leaf pine,
The summer land where the sun doth shine.
Where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great,
Here’s to “Down Home,” the Old North State!
Receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine came as a total surprise to Hennessy.
“This was all done behind my back,” Hennessy said of the many people who had a hand in making the award a reality. “It is beyond anything I ever imagined. I had heard of the award in the past and thought it was a great thing for someone else.”
Chris Greene, a resident of Pennybyrn and long time supporter of the organization, was instrumental in the nomination of Hennessy for the award.
“Sister Lucy personifies the great love and care given to patients and residents over the years,” she said. “With the help of Gov. Cooper, we are pleased to honor her for dedication to Pennybyrn’s mission and to the greater community.”
The Poor Servants of the Mother of God, a Catholic congregation of Sisters, founded Maryfield, Inc. “Pennybyrn” in 1947. The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serves over 450 senior adult residents with a mission to “Demonstrate God’s love for the lives we touch.”
Through the years, Pennybyrn has grown from a small convalescent home into a Life Plan Community (LPC) that occupies 71 acres in High Point (at the edge of Jamestown).
Rich Newman, president of Pennybyrn, feels blessed to have served alongside Sister Hennessy for over 25 years.
“Sister Lucy has an incredible heart and has led Pennybyrn to great levels of service and care over the decades,” Newman said. “She has a love for the residents, families, and staff that has set the standard for us all as our team lives out our mission.”
