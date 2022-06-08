On June 5, Ava Johnson received the Lane Pleasants Scholarship during Senior Sunday at Jamestown Presbyterian Church. She was the second Johnson to receive this award, following her sister Sophia who was a 2019 scholarship winner.
In fact, during the 23 years the scholarships have been given to deserving seniors in the church, six sets of siblings have received the honor.
Others include Abigail and Haley Salthouse (2018, 2021); Katherine and Kelly McGill (2000, 2004); Leigh Ann, Tayla and Savannah Tally (2003, 2005, 2009); Elizabeth and Catherine Minor (2007, 2015); and Charles and Kevin Stanfield (2010, 2012).
The siblings are among 34 scholarship recipients to date. A total of $69,000 has been distributed to help the youth continue their education at the colleges of their choice.
“The recipients of this scholarship have and will always be a representation of Lane Pleasants,” said Brian Stroud, a former scholarship recipient. “They demonstrate to the committee that they hold the same spirit and light that Lane had in her daily life.”
The daughter of Jamestown residents Bill and Clarajo Pleasants, Lane lost her life in 1999 following a lung transplant in a courageous fight against cystic fibrosis. She was a life-long resident of Jamestown and active member of the community and Jamestown Presbyterian Church.
Following her death, the Pleasants family and Jamestown Presbyterian Church Session established a scholarship from memorial contributions.
Abigail Salthouse, a former recipient and recent graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, presented this year’s award.
“I was honored to present this scholarship as it provides an opportunity for members of our church to achieve their goals and dreams,” Salthouse said. “This scholarship allowed me to do just that, along with joining the other esteemed men and women who have come before me. I was thrilled to be able to pass along this amazing opportunity.”
Johnson, the daughter of Christopher and Karen Johnson, recently graduated from Ragsdale High School. While at Ragsdale she was an honor student and served as chief junior marshal in 2021. She was a member of the varsity volleyball team where she was senior captain and was awarded All-Conference player twice. She was an assistant athletic trainer.
Johnson also served on the student council, was president of the Peer Tutoring Club and Latin Club, National Honor Society member, Certified Nursing Assistant and member of the Health Occupations Students of American.
Active in a variety of projects through the church’s youth group, Johnson especially enjoyed the ones that allowed her to talk to and see the expressions of those impacted.
“(Helping others) has produced a deep sense of gratitude within me and a stronger calling to spend my life helping others,” Johnson said.
She plans to attend Wake Forest University in the fall and pursue a major in the health science field.
“As someone who has always had a passion for the medical field and helping others, I am beyond excited to see what other exciting opportunities wait for me at Wake Forest,” she said.
For additional information about the Lane Pleasants Memorial Scholarship, contact the church at 336-454-3718. Contributions to the scholarship can be made by check to the Jamestown Presbyterian Church, earmarked for the Pleasants Memorial Fund. Mail to the church at 1804 Guilford College Road, Jamestown NC 27282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.