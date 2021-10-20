Just like the Energizer Bunny, Margaret Akingbade just keeps going and going and going. For the past 46 years, the physical therapist has worked with children with special needs, not only helping them with physical conditioning, but also advocating for their unique requirements.
“I love working with the kids and their families,” Akingbade said. “I just love my job.”
Akingbade’s friends at Haynes-Inman Education Center, where she has worked since 2010 when it first opened, recognized her accomplishments Oct. 15 with balloons and a special cake.
Sharing the spotlight with Akingbade was Principal Kevin Carr, who also came on board at H-I when the school opened. A cake highlighting his name acknowledged him for Boss’s Day and National Principals Month.
“Kevin is one of the reasons I am still working,” Akingbade said. “His focus is on the children and he appreciates people who work with them.
“Everyone at Haynes-Inman is on the same page. My prayers were answered when I was able to come to this school.”
Akingbade is from a small town in Nigeria. She acknowledged she had never traveled more than 200 miles from home until arriving in Boston, Mass., in the fall of 1969. After graduating from Simmons College in Boston, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked with adults in a hospital for three years.
“I met my husband in Washington.” Akingbade said. “We moved to Greensboro in 1975 so he could take a job at A&T University. At the time, I was not looking for a job as a school physical therapist – the job found me.”
Bennie Lee Inman, principal of the Cerebral Palsy and Orthopedic School in Greensboro, which later became Gateway Education Center, had been looking for a physical therapist with a pediatric background. She heard about Akingbade and offered her the job, which began her long career helping students with special needs.
After working with the Greensboro Public Schools, Akingbade served with the merged Guilford County School System. Forty-six years later, she continues to work in the field she loves at Haynes-Inman, named in part for the woman who first hired her.
Akingbade noted that children with significant physical and cognitive impairments need people in their corner even after the passage of Public Law 94-142, which mandates that all handicapped children be offered free and appropriate education just like their non-handicapped peers.
“It is easy to dismiss the needs of this population because of the severity of their involvement and because their achievement cannot be measured in tangible terms,” she said. “You have to understand you may work on the same thing for a long time before you see even a tiny bit of progress. For them, development is often measured in relationships with each other, their parents, the staff and the community.”
In 2013, Akingbade was recognized as the North Carolina Department of Pubic Instruction’s Division of Exceptional Children’s Teacher of Excellence, representing Guilford County Schools.
But Akingbade not only cares about keeping the bodies of students at her school as strong as possible, she also wants the staff to be at their best as they work with the children. Each year she conducts a mini workshop to teach staff members the best way to physically assist students – i.e. making transfers from one place to another – so students and staff will all be safe.
At a time in life when many people are seeking to kick back and relax after a fulfilling career, Akingbade has no immediate plans for retirement.
“As long as God gives me the energy, I will keep on working,” she said. “As long as I am making a difference.”
