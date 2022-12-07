It has been said that government works slowly — but government also has some rather important connections.
The Town of Jamestown has set up a red mailbox in the lobby of Town Hall at 301 E. Main St. so parents and children can bring their letters to Santa Claus for the town staff to mail daily.
Here’s where the connections come in: “Santa” himself will reply to the child.
The instructions are as follows: Have a child write a letter to Santa and the parent write a personalized response and sign it “From Santa.” Make the letter from Santa as personal as possible by highlighting your child’s accomplishments over the past year. For example, helping around the house, receiving good grades in a particular subject at school or participating in community service activities.
Put both letters into an envelope and address it to the child but do not seal it. For the return address, put “Santa, North Pole.” Then put a first-class stamp on the envelope.
Put that envelope into a larger envelope, add appropriate postage and address it to: North Pole Postmark, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Dr., Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.
Remember, that’s postage on both pieces of mail.
The reply from “Santa” will have a North Pole postmark verifying its authenticity and will arrive in several days, depending on Santa’s busy schedule.
The red mailbox will be up until Dec. 16 during business hours and during Christmas on Main when the Town Hall will be open Dec. 7 and 14 from 5-8 p.m. Town Council members will be serving hot chocolate.
Sit back and watch your children’s faces when a letter from “Santa” arrives addressed to them. It will make their Christmas — and the parents’ Christmas as well.
