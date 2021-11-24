For years the Jamestown Veterans Association, with help from Boy Scout Troop 17 have placed flags on the graves of veterans at Guilford Memorial Park for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. This November, the Ragsdale High School JROTC also participated in the project.
Placing 3,000 flags on the graves of veterans throughout the Park is a bit more complicated than it might first appear. On the weekend of Nov. 6 the three groups put the flags on the graves, then collected each a week later. The weather can take a toll on the flags, however, and to make sure they can be stored properly for the next occasion all 3,000 flags must be completely dried before being boxed and put away.
“We use screen wire installed below the deck at our house to hold them for a few days until they are dry,” explained Danny Priddy, whose son Edwin is a member of the Boy Scout troop. “The project is really a good history lesson for the boys as they see the graves of people who have served in the military at different times and in different places. I think the boys get more out of doing the project than they give.”
