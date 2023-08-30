When trying to decide on a project for their Eagle Scout Award Boy Scouts are good at either creating one or meeting an existing need in the community. Ben Arnold, a Scout with Troop #17 in Jamestown, did both.
His original idea was to build a box to collect American flags that needed to be retired properly.
“I had been looking on the Internet for possibilities for a project and found flag retirement boxes mentioned,” Arnold said. “In the past, our troop has done flag retirement ceremonies at Wrenn Miller Park and also do them once a month when we go camping.”
Arnold’s family is often one of the first to arrive at Scout meetings and they sometimes find flags left in a bag on the doorstep of the Scout hut behind Jamestown United Methodist Church. The thought of creating a retirement box to collect flags just seemed to fit. A special box could make it easier for the community to connect with Troop #17 when they had flags that needed to be retired properly.
At the same time Arnold was contemplating his Eagle Scout project, Cindy Baggett, a member of Lutheran Church of Our Father, contacted his father, an adult Scout leader, wondering if a Scout would consider working on a project for the church. Members had envisioned starting an outdoor lending library to share books with the community. She suggested Arnold make both and he agreed to create the lending library along with the flag retirement box, coordinating the two for a pleasing effect in front of the church.
The church will be responsible for placing books for all ages in the lending library. People may take a book and return it or another book later – or keep it.
Books also can be donated to the church to add to the box as needed. Currently, there are a variety of adult fiction books in reserve to be placed in the box, but there is a need for children’s books.
Although the church will handle the lending library, Arnold’s Scout Troop will collect the flags from the special retirement box on a regular basis and dispose of them in a respectful manner. Arnold will be available to help with that part of the project. A junior at Ragsdale High School, he plans to continue Scouting.
“I have one more merit badge to earn before I can get my Eagle Award,” he said. “But even when I get it I plan to stay active in Scouts for a while because my brother Eli is still involved.”
Arnold has been a Boy Scout since he was in the fifth grade and participated in Scouting at the Cub Scout level as well.
“I think what I like most about Scouting is the sense of community I get from my troop,” he said.
The flag retirement box and lending library can be found in front of Lutheran Church of Our Father at 3304 Groometown Road in Greensboro. The church is easily accessible from Greensboro and Jamestown using W. Gate City Boulevard or I-85.
The community is invited to place flags that need to be retired into the box decorated with stars and stripes or enjoy a book from the little lending library.
