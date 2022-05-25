Rhianna Becker recently moved from the world of academia to seeking employment in the workforce. Looking back, however, she has many fond memories of her time at High Point University. One of which was being named the 2021-2022 recipient of the annual High Point Literary League Scholarship. Dr. Virginia Leclercq and others in the English Department of High Point University nominated her for this award.
“That was awesome,” Becker said. “I had not heard about the scholarship until I received it. I served as an advocate for many others while I was in college and that sometimes feels like a thankless job. To know I was noticed makes my heart warm.”
Becker recently graduated with a major in English literature and minors in psychology and creative writing. Her love of writing began during her high school years in Monroe, N.C., where she now resides.
She hopes to combine the writing skills learned at High Point University with the experience gained in leadership to find a job in advocacy with a non-profit organization.
“I had an advisor point me in the direction of advocacy and it seemed a perfect fit,” Becker said. “I feel having an English degree makes me flexible because everyone needs writers and communicators.”
To her credit, while in college she was an honors scholar, editor of Apogee, the college literary journal, and she conducted survey research.
Her poetry has been published in Apogee and Sanctuary, a journal published by southern collegiate honors students.
She was also president of People Representing Individuality & Equality (PRIDE). The PRIDE Club promotes conversations about equality. Becker noted that being president of that club was fun and helped solidify her desire to work as an advocate for others.
With graduation barely past, Becker is currently filling her time dog walking and pet sitting as she goes through the application process of finding a job in her field.
“At the end of the day, these odd jobs do not bother me,” she said.
Perhaps, Becker can see the need for advocacy — even with animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.