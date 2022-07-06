Participants at A Moment in Time, a monthly program hosted by Jamestown United Methodist Church for those facing memory challenges and their caregivers, can always count on plenty of fun, fellowship and surprises.
The June 21 meeting featured a word puzzle, safety Jeopardy game and theme songs from movies and shows about disaster or those responding to trauma. But it also offered practical insight to safety concerns. Firefighter Stephen Arnold, fire prevention coordinator with the Pinecroft–Sedgefield Fire District, discussed various devices and other ideas that could aid in keeping people safer in their homes.
The program provided practical guidelines, resource information and hands-on equipment to help create safe environments.
Gayle Lancaster, head of the Senior Resources of Guilford Family Caregiver Program, arranged the program. It was created specifically to help those in a caregiving position be better prepared for all situations. Lancaster chose to enlist the help of a firefighter due to her various connections with them.
“Caregiving can be very challenging and thinking about how to handle emergencies can make it all the more difficult,” she said.
Senior Resources received a grant that provided special emergency kits for each participant. They included a first aid kit, flashlight and batteries, emergency radio, touch-less thermometer, blood pressure monitor, all-seasons blanket, reusable hot and cold pack and a brochure that contained information about preparing for 50 types of disasters and emergencies.
Arnold discussed each item in detail, explaining how it is used. He also talked about the importance of medical identification bracelets and having updated written medical information readily available that lists medications and other relevant health issues that could help those providing treatment during an emergency.
Information should include a list of medications used, along with pertinent information such as types of illnesses, medical history, primary care doctor(s), allergies including to any medicines and power of attorney contact if applicable. When quick action is needed, this list can be invaluable.
A Moment in Time meetings are held on the third Tuesdays of each month at Jamestown United Methodist Church. They are the only local meetings of their kind and are open to all Guilford County residents. Although the themes vary, they all include a non-judgmental atmosphere and an element of fun.
“Our hope is that the A Moment in Time programs will let caregivers come together for support and realize others are going through the same thing,” Lancaster said. “Caregivers and recipients can feel comfortable and enjoy being together.”
