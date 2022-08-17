“Life is not a brief candle. It is a splendid torch that I want to make burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations.”
George Bernard Shaw
It might seem strange to ask a room filled with Rotary members if they are Rotarians. But that is exactly what Debbie Scott, the current governor of Rotary District 7690, asked at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Jamestown Rotary Club. Scott was trying to distinguish between being a member of the organization and having a heart aimed at what it stands for and does.
“Sad to say, some who join Rotary remain a RINO — Rotary in Name Only,” Scott said. “They have not had their Rotary Moment. They don’t believe in the ‘Magic of Rotary.’”
Although her association with Rotary is long and illustrious, Scott can identify several Rotary moments that impacted how she views the organization. In the 1980s, before women were allowed into the group, she participated as a Rotary Ann, spouses of Rotarians who collectively assisted their husbands in various club and community projects and upheld the purposes and aims of Rotary. As such Scott helped with many service projects and fundraisers.
When attending a conference in the mid ’80s, she learned that Rotary planned to help eradicate polio from the world. This struck her personally since her grandmother had suffered from a mild case of polio and told stories of losing friends to the disease. Today Scott sees that Rotary goal as one of her own — imagining and believing in a world without polio.
Already on fire for Rotary, she became a full-fledged member in 1995 and was named Rookie Rotarian of the Year in a club of 285 members.
She recalls her first big “moment” as a Rotarian was hearing Rotary International President Bhichai Rattakul detail his journey in the organization. Thinking Rotary was a mere social organization, Rattakul finally joined after being reminded of the quote by George Barnard Shaw about burning brightly in life before passing the torch to others. When he learned that Rotary was good and did good it became his guiding torch in life.
“Little Dresses for Africa” was yet another solidifying Rotary moment for Scott. After a mission trip to Africa, a Rotarian’s wife and friend returned home wanting to give the young girls they saw a sense of dignity and worth. They decided to create simple dresses for them from pillowcases, changing the girls’ outlook and lives.
“When it started, they had a goal of 1,000 dresses,” Scott said. “It tuned into 10 million dresses delivered to 97 countries.”
The project led Scott to write a humanitarian grant to help a small orphanage that the group associated with Rotary visited while in Africa.
“This project provided my second Rotary moment of ‘wow, how awesome this organization is,’” Scott said.
She has already seen the torch of doing good passed down to future generations. Her daughter became the youngest Rotarian in their district in Florida, following in her mom and dad’s footsteps. Recently her 9-year-old grandson collected money in place of birthday presents to buy items for the Falcon Children’s Home and Family Services in North Carolina. With the help of his family’s fundraising efforts, he collected more than $2,400 for a new boys’ home the organization was opening.
“Are you a Rotarian?” Scott asked again. “I am and I hold my torch high. I want to make as much change in my community as possible. If you do not have a Rotary story or moment, I challenge you to look for it. Rotary challenges you to be your best and when you tell your story some will want to join you.”
Members of Jamestown Rotary Club seem to understand the magic of Rotary that Scott referenced. They are preparing to make a substantial contribution to Feeding Lisa’s Kids, participate in the local Litter Sweep and begin plans for the 2022 Jamestown Christmas parade, a gift each year to the community.
If you, too, care about serving others, with a bit of fellowship thrown in for good measure, perhaps the Jamestown Rotary Club is the place for you. Contact membership chair Stephanie Johnson at 336-420-8295.
Jamestown Rotary Officers
New officers for the Jamestown Rotary Club include:
Stephanie Johnson, immediate past president and membership chair; Don Dale, president; Jerry Brett, president elect; Geoff Swann, secretary; and Ken Reed, treasurer.
