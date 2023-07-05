Continuing their mission to serve the community, members of the Jamestown Rotary Club held an installation banquet for newly-elected officers of the organization on June 27 at the Jamestown Park clubhouse.
Joanne Iwan, assistant district governor for Rotary District 7690 and a member of High Point Rotary Club, presided over the installation. Included were Jerry Brett, president; Bob Callicutt, president elect; Michael Greth, public image/marketing; and Bob Stokely, board member. Don Dale, immediate past president, who handed over the gavel to Brett, will also serve on the board of directors.
New officers not present due to other commitments were Geoff Swan, secretary, and Ken Reed, treasurer and membership chair.
In addition to Iwan, special guests included several spouses of members and David McCoy, a member of High Point Rotary Club and past district governor of Rotary District 7690. McCoy noted that Jamestown was important to Rotary and the Rotary Club was important to Jamestown.
Each of the new officers has a strong desire to not only give back to the community in which they work or live, but to support the organization that allows them to do so.
“I have always had leadership roles in my work as a banker and in other clubs,” Brett said. “Serving as an officer is giving back to the club the best way I can.”
“Since I am retired, I have the time to help and to give,” Greth said.
“I think members willing to participate make the group stronger,” Stokely added.
For some, membership in the Jamestown Rotary Club is their first experience with civic organizations in general and Rotary specifically. But several have been involved with Rotary at various locations where they have lived. Rotary has served participants with an opportunity to network with their business and meet others with similar interests, as well as provided an outlet for charitable work.
“I have made some really good friends in Rotary,” Dale said, “and as a charitable organization, Jamestown Rotary is very generous.”
“We raise thousands of dollars which help numerous charities in the community,” said Callicutt, one of the newest members of Jamestown Rotary. “The club does not just do projects, it does wonderful projects.”
Brett says the group’s success comes from dedicated members and officers.
The first Rotary club was founded in Chicago in 1905 and its members are called Rotarians. Their motto is “Service Above Self” and they work together to solve community problems, provide humanitarian aid, and promote goodwill and peace. They are committed to ethical practices in business and personal behavior using a four-way test to gauge thoughts, speech, or actions: “Is it the truth?” “Is it fair to all concerned?” “Will it build goodwill and better friendships?” “Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Rotary clubs exist worldwide, and Rotary International has over 1.2 million members. Rotary International is involved with several global projects, notably a drive to eradicate polio everywhere.
“Our club tends to stick with local and state projects, but there is the opportunity for those who want to travel and do international projects,” Brett said.
Rotary members have always been expected to attend weekly club meetings, pay annual dues, and participate in activities and projects, but Brett says the organization now has different levels of membership.
Increasing membership is one of the goals of each new Jamestown Rotary Club officer. They also plan to restate the club’s constitution and bylaws, which have been misplaced over the years, and increase the group’s public image and awareness through an updated website and Facebook page.
As the Jamestown Rotary Club prepares to celebrate 70 years of service to the Jamestown community, Callicutt’s hope for the group’s future is that it lasts another 70 years.
“We welcome others to help out the community and have fun doing it,” he said.
“The needs of the community are there,” Greth reiterated. “To continue to support those in need, our club must continue to bridge the diversity gap in male and female participants, race and age.”
Learn more about the Jamestown Rotary Club at www.jamestownncrotaryclub.com. Those interested in participating may contact the group through its website or by calling Jerry Brett at 910-612-8131.
