It did not take much to encourage Don Routh to ride in the Bike MS Tour to Tanglewood in 2006. He knew several people who had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, including his best friend. On Sept. 24-25, the 76-year-old will participate in his 17th ride in honor/memory of 14 friends and acquaintances. Two of the people Routh rides for are in his church and one is a classmate from the 1964 graduating class of Ragsdale High School.
“People with MS need us now more than ever,” Routh said. “I want to do everything I can to prevent more people from learning what it means to live with this disease.”
Routh was impressed with the percentage of money raised at the rides that goes to the cause. More than 79 cents out of every dollar — an amount that ranks higher than many other charities — goes directly to improve the lives of people living with MS through programs, services and research.
“Plus, I enjoy riding,” he added. “I technically belong to a cycling club, but quit riding with it during the pandemic.”
Routh began cycling following a second knee surgery. His doctor advised him to forget running and get a bicycle. Taking spin classes at his local Y also inspired him to bike and it was through the Y that he first learned about the Bike MS events.
“I borrowed a bike for my first Bike MS ride,” Routh said. “I had one but it did not have many gears. Since then, I have had all kinds of bikes.”
Routh originally rode with Team Routh, which included his uncle. Today he rides with a 25-member team MSBS Bespoke Cyclery, which includes four or more participants with MS.
Bike MS is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world with 68 rides across the United States. Nearly 75,000 cyclists and more than 6,000 teams ride together each year in hopes of changing the world for people living with MS. All rides are well organized and supportivewhile maintaining a unique local flavor.
The Bike MS Tour to Tanglewood is one of the largest rides in North Carolina, drawing as many as 1,000 cyclists from across the state, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. It showcases miles of outdoor trails along the Yadkin River at Tanglewood Park, highlighting the rolling hills of Pilot Mountain, one of the most distinctive natural features in North Carolina.
New Bern is another popular MS ride in North Carolina because the routes are flat, without the added challenge of hills.
Some riders participate in more than one ride, but Routh has stuck with the Bike MS Tour to Tanglewood.
“I used to ride 100 miles during the two-day event,” he said. “Before I retired as a Methodist minister, I would only participate in the actual ride on Saturday, but I would ride on Thursday to get my extra 50 miles in. Now I am riding 25 miles each day.”
Every route is patrolled to help riders cross intersections safely, mechanical and medical assistance is provided if needed and frequent rest stops complete with food and drinks keep the riders fueled.
Anyone over 12 years of age may participate, which leaves the event open to a mix of riders with different experiences and skills.
“This is something I look forward to each year,” Routh said. “I love riding in rural areas and used to ride about 100 miles a week. Since I am older my training is not as intense. The Y has a quarter-mile route that I often use. I don’t want to be hit at my age.”
Routh says he has been hit once while on the open road. In 2008, he was training with a friend for a ride across Iowa called Ragbrai (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa). It is not an MS event but one of the biggest bike rides in the world, gathering as many as 18,000 riders to promote the state and tourism. A man on a moped hit Routh and his friend as they were preparing for that ride. They were not seriously injured, although Routh needed two shots of cortisone and ibuprofen to make it through the Iowa ride.
“The terrain there is a lot different from North Carolina,” Routh acknowledged. “There is just one corn field after another.”
Routh’s goal for the 2022 MS bike ride is $3,000. He has raised more than $2,600 and hopes by time for the ride he will exceed his goal.
“I usually start with a goal of $2,500 and when I reach that goal I move it up,” Routh said. “I have been in the top 100 individual fundraisers for 14 of the years I have ridden.”
The goal for Bike MS rides this year is $785,000, but the ultimate goal is to end MS forever.
To support Routh with his ride, help those who have MS and hopefully eradicate the disease, write a check to the MS Society and mail it to Don Routh at 167 Hemlock Street, Mocksville, NC 27028. You may donate online by going to the Bike MS Tour to Tanglewood 2022 — National Society, scroll down to the list of participants, click on Routh’s name and then click the orange donate button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.