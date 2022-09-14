The Jamestown Town Council will try again — for the eighth time — to hold public hearings Sept. 20 for rezoning and annexation of the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads formerly known as the Johnson Farm.
The annexation public hearing opened Nov. 21 of last year. It has been continued several times since then without resolution. A rezoning request for the property from Agricultural (AG) to Planned Unity Development (PUD) also has been continued for months.
The delay has been caused by continued work on a development agreement for the property now owned by D.R. Horton, which requested the agreement. A development agreement gives rights to develop a specific project for an extended period of time, subject to terms and conditions specified in the agreement for the mutual benefit of the landowner and public.
This agreement must be in place before the Council can decide if the approximately 467-acre property can be rezoned from agricultural (AG) to planned use development (PUD). The Planning Board approved the rezoning in November 2021.
An incomplete draft of the development agreement was available in the January Town Council packet. In March, the Council learned D.R. Horton representatives had not responded to the Town’s timely comments on the agreement.
Town Manager Matthew Johnson said earlier that crafting a development agreement was a tremendous amount of work, involving not only the Town of Jamestown staff, but also D.R. Horton representatives, Terrell, Town Attorney Beth Koonce and others. It could take several months.
“We will work together to make sure Jamestown gets the best we can,” Johnson said.
Even if D.R. Horton comes back with their part of a development agreement, the Council “is not obligated to accept the agreement or any part of its terms,” according to a statement read by Mayor Lynn Montgomery in March.
There was no development agreement between the Town and the previous developer, Diamondback Investment Group. This led to ill feelings about the development and ultimate denial of a rezoning request by the Planning Board in November 2020 and by the Town Council in February 2021.
In other business, the Council is to consider approval of a contract with Republic Waste for acceptance of solid waste at their transfer station and to set a public hearing date for a rezoning request for 4718 Harvey Road from Agricultural (AG) to Conditional Zoning-Bypass (CZ-B). The final item of new business is to consider approval of a contract for services with the Ragsdale YMCA.
Mayor Montgomery will read a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
The Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend. It will also be streamed live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC and will be available following the meeting.
