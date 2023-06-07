At an age when most teachers are retiring, David Poston is beginning to take a teaching career more seriously. Having worked as a teacher’s assistant at CJ Greene Education Center for four years, Poston is now studying to get an alternative teacher’s license in classroom management. The irony is that Poston had already retired from one career before embarking on his current one.
Originally from High Point, Poston graduated from Andrews High School and received a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University.
“I had always wanted to be in law enforcement, but after I graduated, I got a job as town manager at Long Beach, N.C., which is now part of Oak Island,” Poston said. “While I was there I spent all my time thinking about law enforcement and fire fighting.”
He later realized his dream and began working for the Burlington Police Department, remaining there for 13 years before moving to the High Point/Jamestown area and working for 13 years for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.
Because of his rotating duty, Poston was able to volunteer as a tutor helping small groups in reading and math at Florence Elementary School where his daughter was a student. He retired from law enforcement at the age of 52 – a fact that pleased both his daughter and son.
“The last year, I started applying for a job as a teacher’s assistant,” Poston said. “I was praying about it and within the hour got a call from CJ Greene. It was the only school that called me.”
CJ Greene is a high school using an adaptive curriculum to serve students with special needs. Poston has worked there since 2018, most recently with Tom Anderson. When Principal Folice Bailey expressed her vision of having someone handle daily, organized physical activity for all students, Poston applied for and got the position.
“We moved from leisure time to structured time,” Poston said. “Our students need to move and exercise and they now do that. They have 30 minutes of activity each day either in the gym or outside. I cover all sports and do a different one each week.”
Poston admits his wife Melissa, inspired him to teach. She has taught at the elementary and middle school levels and for the past few years has worked as a teacher at CJ Greene.
“My wife is the most caring person I have ever met,” Poston said. “She cares for the kids here as if they were her own. All the staff at CJ Greene care. It takes caring people to work with the special needs population.
“Where else besides teaching can you have such an impact on children? I still remember my first through sixth grade teachers. The more positive influence children have the better.”
Poston sees teaching as an extension of the service he did when working in law enforcement.
“We are put on earth to serve,” he said. “By working here I get to keep on serving. I don’t have a master plan. I just want to keep living.”
