It was back to the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 21 for Renaissance Church Gate City, Inc.
On May 15 of this year, Renaissance Church won approval from the Commission for a rezoning and annexation request for 5909-5915 W. Gate City Blvd., 5800 and 5900 Scotland Road, 5810 Marion Elsie Dr. and a portion of the West Gate City Boulevard right-of-way. The church plans to construct a new one-story, 550-seat church building and a separate 65-space, 12,000 sq. ft. two-story office building on West Gate City Boulevard between Scotland and Queen Anne roads. The site is on the edge of Sedgefield, across from Guilford Memorial Park and across Scotland Road from property owned by the Town of Jamestown for a proposed Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department station.
However, on June 20, the Greensboro City Council denied the annexation request by an 8-1 vote. The Council did not vote on the rezoning request since the annexation had been denied.
Having listened to neighborhood concerns, the church went back to the Planning and Zoning Commission with a new annexation and rezoning request. It asks for the approximately 9.7-acre tract rezoned from County MXU (Mixed Use) and County RS-40 (Residential Single-family 40) to City CD-O (Conditional District – Office).
Two conditions were initially added but by the time the Commission met, the number of conditions had grown to six after a third community meeting.
The new conditions required an explanation of each by the church’s land-use attorney Tom Terrell. They include limitations on how the property can be used, erection of several buffers near residential areas, limitation on the hours the office building can be used, no signage except on West Gate City Boulevard, internal wall signs turned off by 11 p.m., and the church must widen a portion of Scotland Road and construct a concrete median to prohibit right-in and left-out entrances to parking.
Terrell also made it clear that the back three-acre portion of the property at the intersection of Scotland Road and Marion Elsie Drive would stay wooded, except for a small parking lot and retention pond. This was not stated in previous conditions.
Once the new explanations were finished, the Commission unanimously accepted the new conditions.
Terrell, who has only been involved in the project for six weeks, recently watched the video of the previous meeting.
“I think there was something missing about the conversation of this property … and that is the big picture,” he said before outlining his thoughts, the first being Renaissance Church would have a very low impact on the area. Later during Commission comments, several noted that churches traditionally have a low impact on traffic.
“The proposal is for a Sunday-focused use (church) and small office building of 12,000 ft., smaller than a standard Walgreens,” he said in his presentation. “Only the front parcels are to be developed. Rear parcels are a heavily-restricted substantial tree preserve.”
The Greensboro 2040 Comprehensive Plan designated this area of West Gate City Boulevard as a “commercial corridor.” The plan defines commercial, in part, as commercial assembly halls and event spaces, which also describe churches.
Terrell pointed out that commercial buildings, like churches, are placed at signalized intersections such as Scotland Road. This was not the place to put residential construction. He pointed to high-intensity retail businesses nearby, again not an ideal place for residential.
After more than an hour discussion, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously 7-0 on the motion to annex into Greensboro and the two rezoning requests.
“We’re so excited about the opportunity to move into a larger, more accessible building that’s purpose-built for our ministry,” Senior Pastor Jason Goins told the Jamestown News in November of last year. “Our new Gate City location will put us in the middle of a vibrant area that allows us to serve more people.”
None of the representatives from the church spoke at the Aug. 21 meeting.
The fight to reject the Renaissance Church proposals has been going on for several months. Just like the “Keep Jamestown Jamestown” signs that appeared protesting the D.R. Horton development, signs are up in the Sedgefield area. Residents near the West Gate City Boulevard site plan to keep up their quest. Several even asked for a continuance of the Planning and Zoning meeting. No doubt they will speak at the Sept. 19 Greensboro City Council meeting when the rezoning and annexation is on that agenda.
The video of the meeting is available at https://pub-greensboro-nc.escribemeetings.com/Players/ISIStandAlonePlayer.aspx?Id=2ffdb4b8-e843-4637-82e2-7df121aae58c.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.