On May 15, Rennaissance Church won approval from the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission for its rezoning and annexation request. The church planned to construct a new one-story church building and a separate 65-space two-story office building on West Gate City Boulevard between Scotland and Queen Anne roads near Sedgefield.
On June 20, the Greensboro City denied the annexation request by an 8-1 vote. The Council did not vote on the rezoning request since the annexation had been denied.
Objections from the many neighbors included traffic at all hours of the day and night, lack of sufficient vegetative buffers and lack of dialogue between the church and the neighborhood.
Speakers noted that a “coming soon” sign had been erected recently but it did not mention a church, only an office building.
Church officials reached out to both the Greensboro and North Carolina Departments of Transportation to learn if a traffic impact study was required and both replied it was not needed. With the size of the buildings on Renaissance’s site plan, parking is maxed out. They are not able to use the back part of the property due to a retention pond.
Renaissance also said if buffers were increased, building size would have to decrease, thereby not allowing the church to have the programs they want.
Councilmembers had “major concerns” about the project, including there being no access on West Gate City Boulevard and only on residential roads.
“You can’t base a decision, in my opinion, on what the applicant’s profession is, whether they are a religious organization or not,” said Greensboro Councilmember Zack Matheny, noting the land use is the major factor.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan pointed out most churches do not have accessory buildings on their campus that are run as businesses, making Renaissance’s request different. She also noted that areas surrounding the request would still be in the county and Greensboro would not be widening the streets.
The parcel is at 5909-5915 West Gate City Blvd., 5800 and 5900 Scotland Road, 5810 Marion Elsie Dr. and a portion of the West Gate City Boulevard right-of-way. Total size is 20.2 acres.
There was no information available on the next step for the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.