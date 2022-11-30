The continuing need for more space has taken Renaissance Church through a series of moves. Within the next two years, the staff and congregation expect to move yet again to a new facility on W. Gate City Boulevard, which will be built especially for its various ministries. Currently located in a former manufacturing plant at 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown, the new church site will include a building for worship and Christian education, as well as one to house church offices and co-working space available to the public.
“We’re so excited about the opportunity to move into a larger, more accessible building that’s purpose-built for our ministry,” Renaissance Church lead pastor Jason Goins said. “Our new Gate City location will put us in the middle of a vibrant area that allows us to serve more people.”
Located between Scotland and Marion Elsie roads, the site will house a church building with a 650-seat auditorium, large assembly spaces for students, youth and young adults and meeting spaces for children and small groups.
“We are currently holding two worship services on Sunday mornings to accommodate everyone,” Goins said. “The new facility will provide room for everyone to meet together.”
A second, multi-story office complex will include the church offices and offices for lease to small businesses and entrepreneurs as part of its outreach ministry.
Renaissance Church will use its current site to expand the food ministry it began in 2010. The church’s Food Bank distributes food every Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. from it facility on Harvey Road.
Last January, Renaissance Church began serving as a warehouse hub where associated churches — called pods — could come to select food and household items to take back to their churches and distribute to their communities. As a distribution hub, Renaissance Church uses local food donations as well as household goods provided by CityServe, a national network that provides bulk goods from Amazon, Costco, Walmart and other sources with the intention of empowering local churches to serve their communities.
The building also will have room to include furniture, bedding, clothes and other items for those in need.
“The heart of our ministry and our mission will be the same,” said Mark Meeks, communications director. “But we will be able to serve more churches and more people with more types of things. Our direction is the same. We can just make it ‘more gooder,’” he added with a laugh.
In addition to the purchase of approximately eight aces for the new church site, Renaissance Church recently bought the former Coldwell Banker office building at 2212 Eastchester Dr. in High Point. The building is currently being renovated, complete with a 250-seat auditorium to serve as a second worship campus for the church. Both locations will have their own campus minister.
The Eastchester site also will provide co-working spaces where remote workers and small-business startups can have a place away from their homes to work in a more social environment.
Workers may rent private offices and suites, while having access to common areas with amenities like conference rooms, common areas, and even a podcast studio. There also will be drop-off childcare and yoga classes available to tenants on site.
The new co-working space, called Renaissance Place, will open in early 2023. Reservations for offices and suites may be made now by contacting Dawn Sanders, executive director, at 336-442-0999 or dawnsanders@rentriad.church.
The new W. Gate City Boulevard location of Renaissance Church is scheduled to open in early 2024.
“It has been a roller coaster ride to get to this point,” Goins said.
Renaissance Church currently meets every Sunday at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. More information about the church can be found at www.RENtriad.church.
