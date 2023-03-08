Not one to sit idly by, William G. Ragsdale III, better known as Billy, embraced life to the fullest, often taking others along for the ride. He passed away Feb. 28 leaving a hole not only in the hearts of his family, but also in the Jamestown community that he loved so well. People who have known Ragsdale in various walks of life have all agreed on his kindness, generosity, friendliness and fairness to everyone he came in contact with.
Linda Kenner, who graduated with Ragsdale from Ragsdale High School in 1962, recalls that even then he was an exceptional and humble person.
“He was such a people person and the life of every gathering,” Kenner said. “You came away from his presence feeling uplifted. He loved his family and friends in a way that made them feel special.”
As an archivist for the old Jamestown School, Kenner appreciated his support toward saving the old school and using it as a library.
“He gained belief in historical preservation from his parents and moved forward with it,” she said. “His support of the library helped it become what it is today.”
Ragsdale was also a lifelong supporter of the Mendenhall Homeplace and helped plan the fund development campaign for its 20th anniversary. He has passed that legacy to his son Will who is playing a key roll in planning the next fund campaign for the 50th anniversary.
Ragsdale has donated numerous items to the Homeplace including the 1886 bell from the tower at Oakdale Cotton Mills.
“Billy was one of those people who made you feel like you were his best friend after meeting him just once,” said Shawn Rogers, director of Mendenhall Homeplace. “He had deep roots in Jamestown and when I moved here he made me feel like I belonged.”
It was not unusual for Ragsdale to make others feel they belonged, including those in the workplace. He ended his career in the textile industry as the president of Oakdale Cotton Mills, the nation’s oldest continuously operating textile mill until it closed in 2009.
“He was the best person in the world to work with,” said Norma Knight, who worked at the mill for 25 years as secretary, treasurer and bookkeeper, among other responsibilities. She considered Billy a leader, friend and the big brother she never had.
“He cared about all the workers and the people who lived in the mill village and was always there if anyone needed to talk,” Knight said. “It was very important to him to keep the mill open as long as possible so the workers could keep their jobs. He was the best of the best.”
“He really did want to help everyone,” said Martha Wolfe, who as town clerk worked with Ragsdale when he served as major of Jamestown—a job he held from 1998 to 2007. “He started the Mayor’s Hours making sure he was available at the town office once a month to talk to people who dropped by. He also suggested having a Ragsdale High School student on the town council to get young people involved in government and he worked with the school’s principal to make that happen.”
Wolfe recalled someone phoning Town Hall with a problem when Ragsdale was there and him dropping what he was doing to go to that home.
“He was dedicated to reaching out and helping all the citizens,” she said. “He was the town’s best ambassador, always bragging about Jamestown and its people wherever he went. I respected him for his dedication and loyalty to the citizens.”
Ragsdale, along with Kerry Miller and Kim McKone, was active in the creation of the local YMCA.
“He really wanted a Y or some type of community center in Jamestown,” said Miller, who had worked with Ragsdale in the past on the Town Council. “Once he got involved he was very passionate about it.”
Keith Volz, who followed Ragsdale as mayor of Jamestown, considered him a mentor as well as a friend.
“Knowing all the people he knew, helped clear the path for me, and helped me do a better job as mayor,” Volz said. “Years ago when I lost my job, he stepped up and offered to help. He encouraged me when he did not have to. We played golf together and occasionally went to dinner. It was a good relationship.”
Miller was also another of Ragsdale’s golf buddies. They belonged to the Forestdale East Golf Association that consisted of about 12-16 friends and neighbors. They started playing at Myrtle Beach, but later played at Pinehurst each spring, the last time in 2022.
“Billy was always a good host at the events,” Miller said.
Hunting and fishing were two more hobbies Ragsdale enjoyed. A friendship that began more that 50 years ago when the two men belonged to the Jamestown Jaycees often found Ragsdale, Mike Bryant and others hunting or fishing in Hyde County, Nebraska or Alaska.
“Every February for 15 years we went to the Florida Keys to fish or just enjoy the day,” Bryant said. “We also spent time together at North Carolina beaches.
“I remember that Billy treated everyone the same and was very generous to help others. We stayed close through all these years.”
Perhaps Ragsdale’s son Will summed his life up best:
“He ‘left it all on the field,’ Will said. “He was the best dad in the world, and it was a blessing to spend time with him. I have been amazed at all the good things people have said about him, since his passing.
“When the doctor told me his heart was only beating at 15 percent, I told him it was because my dad had given all his heart away.”
