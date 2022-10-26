The tagline, “We don’t try to give you the world, just our little corner of it,” was conceived many years ago, but it continues to describe the Jamestown News perfectly. It shows the paper’s commitment to providing local coverage of things important to the citizens of Jamestown and its surrounding area — things like government, schools, churches, community events and, yes, even the people themselves.
The concept of focusing on local coverage is certainly not new, however. It is the premise on which founder and publisher Leonard Dudley based the paper when he started it 44 years ago.
“Before he started the News, the only paper we had was a bulletin board at the post office,” the late Mayor Harold Hall said in a news article about Dudley’s retirement in 1986.
Dudley began the Jamestown News in 1978, bringing with him a long career in the news field. It started at the Northampton County News and included work at the Dalton Herald in South Carolina, the Mooresville Tribune, Kernersville News and eight years at the Greensboro Record.
Originally from Georgia, Dudley served in Europe with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. Returning home, he enrolled at the University of North Carolina where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. Throughout his career, he won several awards in North Carolina Press Association competition, including first place for editorial writing and photography.
But Dudley did not rest on his laurels to make sure the newspaper he hoped to start in Jamestown was a success. He hired a professional marketing and public opinion research firm to feel out the community’s view on having its own paper. By speaking directly to area businesses and conducting a mail survey to 230 residents, Dudley concluded a local newspaper would indeed be accepted and used.
He established an office at 305 West Main St. from which he oversaw the writing and layout of the paper. The first publication date of the new weekly paper was Oct. 26, 1978. Layout was handled on Tuesdays and the newspaper was delivered to subscribers in their mailboxes on Thursdays. The cost was $6 a year and 15 cents for a copy at the newsstand.
Jane Wade became the paper’s first editor. Wade, Dudley and freelance writers handled most of the articles. One feature that fast became a favorite with readers was “Uncle Gus from Guilford Says,” a weekly exposé by an old country philosopher. It was only after Dudley’s retirement that many people realized he was the one writing that column, because he also voiced his views in a weekly editorial called “The Last Word.”
The paper later moved its operation to 119 East Main where it was located when Charles “Zan” Womack Jr. of Chatham, Va., purchased it on March 6, 1986. Dudley remained as editor for several months in an advisory position. Delorus Patterson was hired as the new editor and in May the newspaper was moved to 122 East Main St., its third site.
Womack, who owned several newspapers in Virginia, supplied the news office with computers and for the first time the typesetting became the responsibility of the individual writers.
“The first week was terrible,” said Paula Royster office manager at the time. “I thought we had ruined the paper and it would never work.”
The problem was inconsistency, with everyone using different fonts. A staff meeting and an agreement on which fonts to use solved the problem and within a few weeks the typesetting was running smoothly. When the copy was printed and proofed, the staff used a simple cut, wax and paste method to put the pages together.
Within a couple years more staff was added to the newspaper and a bigger facility was needed. The paper moved to a large, white building at 720 W. Main St., between Ben Farmer’s law practice and Dr. Ray Beshears’ dental office.
“At one point we called ourself the gypsy newspaper,” Royster said laughing. “We thought no one could find us we moved so much.”
Moving was to continue as part of the paper’s history as it once again trekked eastward to 107 Wade St. Womack’s son, Charles Womack III, purchased the business from his father in 1993 and took over the responsibility as publisher.
Charles grew up in the newspaper business and by age seven was delivering papers for his dad. He also worked for the newspaper during summers.
“But I never really thought I wanted to make a career of it,” he said. “When the new Macs came out I got into graphics and loved it. I began to do more with the newspapers and the ink got in my blood. There are so many different aspects to putting a newspaper together that it is never boring.”
Yet another move was in store for the paper as it relocated to 209 W. Main. Keeping up with technology, the staff began using a computer to lay out the pages. Once completed, it was sent electronically to the company’s press in Troy, where it was printed Tuesday morning and returned to the doorstep of the News office by noon.
As the community grew, the paper expanded its boundaries. School redistricting played a significant part in the change as local students were reassigned to schools on the fringe of its coverage area.
In 2005, the Jamestown News found a new home at 306 E. Main in the former Bow Stafford Building. It resided there until closing its doors in 2017 and combining its office with that of sister publication YES! Weekly in Adams Farm.
Like many newspapers the size has become a bit smaller and the cost a bit larger, but it continues to focus on, “our little corner of the world.”
“We want to be the conscience of the community, a recorder of its history and a voice for all citizens,” Charles said. “These are strange, wonderful and difficult times all at once. So many things are changing for the good and bad in how people get their news and information. That is why I firmly believe it has never been more important for a town or city, no matter how big or small, to have its own, local newspaper.
“The local newspaper is a watchdog for city government, a promoter and partner for local businesses and a way to get valuable, accurate and trusted news about what is going on with your friends, family and in your community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.