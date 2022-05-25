Finance Director Judy Gallman presented the recommended budget and Capital Improvement Program for fiscal year 2022-23. The budget is $17,868,999 for all Town operations, capital improvements, transfers and debt services. This is a 39 percent increase from the current amended budget. The largest part of the increase is approximately $2.9 million from the water/sewer fund to pay for Jamestown’s portion of the Riverdale Pump Station expansion project.
Since the county conducted property revaluations this year, the budget included a revenue-neutral tax rate of $0.485 per $100 of valuation. This figure is the same as the current budget. If 99.82 percent of the tax is collected, revenues are estimated to be approximately $2,824,500.
Personnel could receive a 3.75% cost-of-living increase and a 0-3 percent merit increase if the recommended budget is passed.
The water rate is proposed to increase by approximately 3.17 percent from the current year. This is due to an increase in what the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority charges the Town for water.
Sewer rate would increase 3.16 percent if the recommended budget is passed.
Water and sewer usage fees are projected to bring in approximately $3,588,000 in revenue.
Capital outlay items in the CIP constitute the largest part of the budget at 35 percent. Items included a new sanitation truck, restrooms at Wrenn Miller Park and Jamestown Park Golf Course, improvements to buildings, storm water and crosswalks.
Contracted services total 26.1 percent and 21.5 percent is allotted to personnel.
The Finance Department is working on changing the rates for rental of the clubhouse at Jamestown Park. Those changes will be reflected in the final budget.
Councilmember Lawrence Straughn noted that the proposed increases in water and sewer and the pump station expansion listed are pass-throughs. The Town is not making money on these items.
Following the budget presentation, former Town Manager Cookie Billings spoke, saying she is in favor of the tax rate, hiring of more staff, and renovations to Town Hall.
“I appreciate and value the outstanding services I receive as a resident of Jamestown,” Billings said. “It is highly unusual for a town this size to enjoy the variety, the quality and value of public services that includes such things as fire protection, law enforcement, planning recreation, water, sewer, sanitation, recycling, etc. Town citizens are accustomed to personal attention and care and it does require financial support and skilled people to deliver this expectation of service. Our Council ensures we plan wisely for the future and protect the present. I have a passion for our progress.”
The Council continued the public hearing on the budget until its June 23 meeting at which time a vote will be held. The budget will go into effect July 1.
The budget is included in the packet for the May 17 meeting and is available at www.jamestown-nc.gov. The meeting can be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
The June Council meeting, which would normally be held June 21, has been moved to June 23 due to conflicts.
