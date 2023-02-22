D.R. Horton’s plans to develop the former Johnson Farm along Guilford College and Mackay roads elicited comments regarding the Randleman watershed regulations – and whether the Town of Jamestown is following them. Town Manager Matthew Johnson has said from the beginning that those regulations are included in the Land Development Ordinance.
“The rules related to watershed protections are housed within Article 19, which is one of the largest components of the Land Development Ordinance (LDO),” Johnson said of the 99-page section titled The Jamestown Watershed Protection Ordinance. “It is understandable that casual readership of that section may result in confusion about applicability of those rules and regulations.”
The Town is required by law to have such a watershed ordinance. Section 6 of Article 19 specifically mentions the Randleman Lake watershed, noting the section was amended Oct. 19, 2010.
“We have a dedicated staff with decades of technical expertise that reviews developments and ensure compliance with the federal, state, and local laws and ordinances,” Johnson said.
Article 19 states that development and redevelopment alter “local watersheds and increase stormwater runoff rates and volumes, flooding, soil erosion, stream channel erosion, nonpoint and point source pollution, and sediment transport and deposition, as well as reducing groundwater recharge.” It acknowledges changes in stormwater runoff “are harmful to public health and safety as well as to the natural environment. These effects can be managed and minimized by applying proper design and well-planned controls to manage stormwater runoff from development sites.”
This means development and redevelopment must keep the pre-development “state as nearly as practicable … and to maintain the integrity of stream channels and aquatic habitats.”
Section 2B-0251 Randleman Lake Water Supply Watershed: Stormwater Requirements of the North Carolina Administrative Code, current through Feb. 1, 2023, states: “All local governments that have land use authority within the Randleman Lake watershed shall comply with stormwater management requirements as outlined in this Rule. … The upper portion of the watershed is defined as those waters and lands of the Deep River watershed which drain to the Oakdale Cotton Mill Dam. The lower portion of the watershed are those waters and lands of the Deep River upstream and draining to the Randleman Lake Dam, from the Oakdale Cotton Mill Dam to the Randleman Dam.”
The NC Administrative Code goes on to state that “local ordinances shall provide for review and approval of stormwater management plans for new developments,” ensuring several conditions are met. These conditions include provisions for low density, high density or cluster development.
Many perceive D.R. Horton’s plan for 1,500 units with 3.2 units per acre as being high density. If so, the Code states, “If local governments choose the high density development option which requires engineered stormwater controls, then they shall assume ultimate responsibility for operation and maintenance of the required controls.”
Developers are required to apply for a permit for an approved watershed plan or stormwater permit.
The LDO states the Town “shall use the policy, criteria, and information, including technical specifications and standards, in the most recent edition of the N.C. DWQ [Division of Water Quality] Stormwater BMP [Best Management Practices] Manual … as the basis for decisions about stormwater permits and about the design, implementation and performance of structural and non-structural stormwater BMPs.”
The Code also states that no new development is allowed within 50 feet of waters affected by the Randleman riparian area rule and “new development meeting the high density option shall be located at least 100 feet from perennial waters.
“Within 12 months of the effective date of adoption of this Rule, all local governments with jurisdictions in the Randleman Lake watershed shall develop comprehensive stormwater management plans and submit those plans to the Commission for review and approval. Comprehensive stormwater management plans meeting the criteria set forth … shall be approved. Within six months of the Commission’s approval of the local plan, subject local governments shall adopt and implement their approved plan. Those plans shall include, but not be limited to, the following:
“Evaluation of existing land use within Oak Hollow Lake subwatershed, High Point Lake subwatershed and Deep River 1 subwatershed in the Randleman Lake watershed with recommendations that show how overall built-upon area (for existing and future development) for each subwatershed can be minimized and high intensity land uses can be targeted away from surface waters and sensitive areas. … High Point Lake subwatershed is defined as all land areas draining to High Point Lake, East Fork Deep River and West Fork Deep River from Oak Hollow Lake Dam. Deep River 1 subwatershed is defined as all land areas draining to the Deep River from High Point Lake Dam to Freeman Mill Dam. This evaluation shall be done by the local governments having jurisdiction in those watersheds, working in cooperation with the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority (PTRWA).”
The Randleman watershed regulations and the LDO both go into further detail about watershed rules. A side-by-side comparison is advised.
“I would encourage anyone who has questions or wishes to be critical of the Town to first seek a better understanding of the applicability of those rules by scheduling a time to allow our staff to respond to their inquiries, concerns, or questions,” Johnson said. “We have always and will continue to avail ourselves to help foster a better understanding of the nuances of the laws related to development.”
A copy of the LDO is available at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/planning-zoning. The Randleman watershed regulations are available on various sites on the internet.
