The Ragsdale High School “Trunk or Treat” was a huge success. Sponsored by the Interclub, the event was held in the parking lot in front of the school on Oct. 29. It garnered more than 600 visitors from the community who came to celebrate, and included more than 80 student volunteers who collectively earned about 350 service-learning hours.
In addition to the 17 decorated trunks, there was a coloring table, face painting, games for the kids and food trucks.
A $50 prize, donated by a staff member, was awarded to the club that received the most votes from visitors to the event. First place, with 96 votes, went to the HOSA Club, which sported an EMS-themed trunk. Volunteers dressed as doctors, nurses and patients and participants who stopped by were able to enjoy playing an operation game.
“This club beat last year’s winners by only one vote,” said Lyric Matthews, president of the Ragsdale Debate Club. “Also, I was very proud of the Drama Club that came in second with 95 votes for its Alice in Wonderland theme.”
In third place with 80 votes was Student Human Relations with a Jurassic Park 3D Trunk.
Although Trunk or Treat was suspended during the pandemic, it was resumed last year and students are hopeful it can continue moving forward as an annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.