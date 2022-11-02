The quarterly golf course report for the first quarter of the fiscal year showed improvements over the previous year, although there were only 120 additional rounds played. Green fee revenue was up 8 percent and cart and driving range fees were up 4 percent. The driving range was closed several weeks for renovations.
Another area that saw an increase in sales was the pro shop, as merchandise sales were up 28 percent with an increase in special orders.
Food and beverage sales were up 8 percent for the quarter.
“August and September were busy tournaments with our Senior and Men’s Club Championships being held in August,” said Ross Sanderlin, director of golf and recreation. “Jamestown hosted six corporate outings in September and the month was highlighted by our Jamestown Golf Association Honor the Veterans Tournament with over 90 participants and the presentation of colors by Ragsdale High School.”
On the Golf Maintenance side, Superintendent Jamey Claybrook said things went well during the summer.
“We continue to have several irrigation leaks around the course, and we stay on top of those as best we can,” Claybrook said. “One of our worst leaks of the year was a 10-inch mainline in July that set us back quite a bit, but it is now fixed and holding.”
Equipment failure with some of the mowers made the grass a little more difficult than normal in the fairway and rough.
“Our greens held up very well this summer and we believe most of our customers were pleased with them.”
Pre-emergent weed control will be applied and crews have already started to blow and mulch leaves. Covers for the greens are being prepared for colder temperatures.
Winter plans call for removal of several dead trees and limbs, mulching bare areas, and repair of the worst bunkers by replacing the old fabric and adding new sand.
September report
Total revenue for September 2022 was $120,300, down approximately $8,000 from the previous year and operating expenses were $154,903, up 31.45 percent.
There were 3,180 rounds played compared to 3,452 rounds played the previous year. Five weather days and one closed day due to Hurricane Ian account for some of the lack of play.
Green fees were down nearly $4,000 but cart rentals were slightly up at 0.63 percent. Pull carts were up the most at 65.22 percent.
Driving range revenue was down 96 percent due to closure for renovation.
Pro shop inventory sales were up 19 percent.
Clubhouse rentals and golf clubs were up 93.48 percent.
The grill had a loss of $1,860, compared to a profit of $1,692 in September 2021.
