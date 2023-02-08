The quarterly golf course report for the second quarter of the fiscal year compared to the previous year showed disappointing news. There were 5,294 paid rounds played compared to 7,063 paid rounds in the same period in 2021.
Bad weather, particularly November and December, attributed to a good part of the decline, affecting not only green fees but also cart rental, driving range and the grill. In 2021 there were 16 bad weather days and 24 in 2022. Add to that, the course was closed seven days due to the greens being covered.
However, there were five clubhouse rentals in the quarter compared to none the previous year.
“The staff is putting together the 2023 tournament and outing schedule and working with the Jamestown Golf Association to plan tournaments and special events for the coming year,” said Ross Sanderlin, director of golf and recreation. “Staff is also beginning training for the new point-of-sale software that is being installed. The system will have many new features for staff, as well as enhanced offerings for customers and guests.”
On the Golf Maintenance side, Superintendent Jamey Claybrook echoed Sanderlin’s report on the weather.
“We had very cold temperatures hit us right at Christmas and had to install our green covers to help protest greens,” he said. “We had to keep those on for about a week.
“The golf course maintenance building construction is coming along well. The builders have the walls installed and are working on the bay doors and waiting to install the roof. Everything looks good and we are getting prepared and excited to move in sometime in April.”
Claybrook’s crew has been busy putting out fresh pine needles around the pro shop and trimming trees and ornamental grasses. They also are removing dead trees. He remarked that crews have mulched the leaves and placed them along some of the holes so players can find their balls easier.
December report
Total revenue for December 2022 was $27,148 and operating expenses were $121,586. There was a net operating loss of $94,438 from the previous year. December 2021 had a new operating loss of $35,531.
There were 706 rounds played compared to 2,085 rounds played the previous year. As stated above, there were 16 bad weather days and the course was closed for eight days, including Christmas. Bad weather is defined as rain, snow, 49 degrees or below or 96 degrees or above.
Greens fees were $13,372 compared to $35,188 a year ago.
The grill had a loss of $5,399 in December 2022. Year-to-date, the grill has had a net loss of $6,288 compared to a net loss of $3,009 for the same period in the previous year.
