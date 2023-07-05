They knew it was there and knew some history, but they did not know how many bodies were buried.
But after a local preservationist noticed many depressions in what appeared to be an open area of Deep River Friends Meeting Cemetery, members learned that the area contained over 150 previously unknown and unmarked graves.
Meeting records are very detailed but there was nothing about these particular graves. That is because these souls had black bodies.
“We always knew there was a colored section,” said Barbara Bell, a member of Deep River Friends. “We imagined 40-50 graves.”
But while preservationist Shawn Rogers was cleaning headstones in the cemetery, he saw the depressions and thought there might be more buried in the cemetery than was thought. He probed with rods and found many spots he believed to be burials and marked each of them with a flag. When he mentioned his findings to Bell, who is a member of the Deep River Memorial Association, she agreed something needed to be done to recognize these persons.
Rogers, who is the director of Mendenhall Homeplace in Jamestown, then contacted a geologist, Keith Seramur, who used ground-penetrating radar (GPR) over the presumably open area. Seramur discovered 147 graves to go along with the 13 marked ones. Rogers then marked each with numbered stainless steel markers.
“I was totally surprised there were that many,” Bell said. “I was totally unsuspecting there were that many graves.”
She remembers growing up and wondering why that part of the cemetery was not as well-tended as the rest. Her mother, Florence Allen, told her it was the Colored section.
Bell grew up at the meeting and remembers the older members talking about the Black cemetery, but as these members passed away or moved, she said people just stopped talking about it. Over time, weeds and brambles grew over the graves, which were surrounded by a fence. Records show the fence came down in 1948, making it easier to keep up the area.
Rogers has found in Quaker Monthly Meeting minutes that burials were done as far back as at least the 1870s.
“That’s the thing,” he said. “We don’t know how old this thing is. Could be Civil War or earlier.”
Recognition
To recognize the Black cemetery, Deep River Friends Meeting held a dedication ceremony on June 25 for an interpretive display depicting what they are calling the African American Burial Ground. The ceremony was very well attended, with a majority of the audience being Black and descendants of those known to be buried in the cemetery. Blacks and Whites in attendance joined together in singing Blessed Assurance, which has the line, “this is my story, this is my song.”
“In many cases, this is all that marks the existence of these people’s lives,” Rogers said at the ceremony, quoting his grandfather. “These people lived just like us. They had fears, conflict, dealt with hate, met with strife and struggle. They loved. They had families. It broke my heart to think these people had lived their whole lives yet nobody knows anything about them.
“That’s why we do this.”
History
The Deep River Friends are Quakers. The Meeting began in 1753 and organized as a Monthly Meeting in 1778. In the 1800s, they were seen as friends to Blacks seeking refuge.
However, even then, segregation reared its head and Blacks could not be buried in Christian churchyards. They could, however, be buried just outside the cemetery grounds. At the time Black burials began at Deep River, they were outside the cemetery grounds but have since become surrounded on three sides by a columbarium and burials of White people. Bell believes there are Blacks buried around the New Garden Friends Cemetery. Other religions also restricted burials.
A few above-ground headstones remain but most of the stones are gone or have sunk below ground level. This makes it hard to learn who is buried in the cemetery.
At the ceremony, Ruby Sapp Leach read the names of those known buried at Deep River Cemetery, descendants in the audience stood and by the time she had finished, over half of the audience had stood. Family names included Cole, Pettiford, Lomax, Raper, Jackson, Ashe, Lindsay, Farrell, White, Charles, and Joyner. Lucy Hedrick’s descendants far outnumbered the others. Leach’s husband was Hedrick’s grandson.
The names came from death records and family histories.
“We extend thanks and gratitude to all of those involved in helping to restore and preserve our ancestors’ history,” Leach said.
One of those buried in a marked grave is Thomas Pettiford (1823-1890), a Black man who built the current Deep River Friends Meeting House in 1875. The new sign says “His involvement … was a source of great controversy at the time, since he was black. Thomas was held in high esteem by the members of the meeting and was offered membership sometime in the 1880s."
The future
Even though the cost of finding the graves was expensive, Bell believes it was definitely worth it.
“Somebody, either at Deep River or the Black community, had to oversee where people were being buried,” she said. “You can’t just go out and dig a hole and hope no [other] body is there.
“If we don’t do it now, it will all be lost,” Rogers said. Several versions of the same quote sum it up well: “As long as there is one person on earth who remembers you, you’re not forgotten.”
“We’re hoping this will inspire others,” Bell said.
“One of the greatest things to come from this project is the connections that we’re making with families from historically Black communities, like Florence and Raleigh’s Crossroads,” Rogers said. “They’re coming together, they’re searching their memories, they’re searching the records and the memories of some of the older folks in their families to try and solve this mystery.
“We’re not finished here. There’s a lot to be learned.”
“We’ll keep adding to these names as we learn more,” Bell said. She hopes the names will eventually be added to the meeting’s website. Some names are already on the website in the cemetery database for Section B.
Deep River Friends Meeting is located at 5300 W. Wendover Ave. in High Point. Learn more at www.deepriverfriends.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.