Following a Bicycle-Pedestrian Plan Open House the previous week, Town staff held a public input session May 3 for comment from residents on how American Rescue Plan funds should be spent. Also discussed were suggested changes to the Capital Improvement Program.
But unlike the open house, very few registered voters attended the input session.
“The Town always encourages participation in our planning and budgeting processes,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “We would have loved to have seen better participation and we will continue to work to spread the invitations to participate in future events through local news outlets like the Jamestown News, our social media pages, the Town’s newsletter and our website. As always, our staff are available to discuss specific questions with interested citizens as well.”
A CIP is a financial planning tool that looks into the future to forecast a town’s equipment, building and infrastructure needs.
Perhaps residents believe the Town is just going through a “good-feeling” process to make citizens believe they actually have a voice in what is done while the Town has already made decisions. That is not the case.
“We are always interested in hearing from our citizens and we encourage their participation in our future project planning efforts,” Johnson added. “The Capital Improvements Plan documents are for future planning purposes and until funds are appropriated through the budget process, no project is considered as having been ‘decided already.’”
Staff from each department were on hand in case a question arose about a specific item.
Last fall the Town of Jamestown was awarded $1,430,000 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Town received approximately $715,000 in July 2021 and should receive the remainder in July of this year. The ARP is a way to ease the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of Covid-19. Some of the uses include infrastructure, services and programs to contain and lessen the spread of Covid-19, capital investments in public facilities, broadband improvements and investments in housing and neighborhoods.
Municipalities have until 2024 to fully plan how they will use the funds but have until 2026 to spend them.
There have been several revisions to the guidelines as to how the funds can be spent. This has delayed many municipalities from taking advantage of the windfall as of yet.
“As far as we know from the UNC School of Government, the allowed uses are final. However, the Treasury earlier issued a ‘final rule’ that they then changed again,” Johnson said. “They have not fully issued all information about the audit requirements for governments that reach the single audit threshold because of ARP funding.”
