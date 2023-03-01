Mix a cup of running with a tablespoon of walking, add in some lively games and a dash of community spirit, blend well with student participation and you have the recipe for a fun-filled morning at Jamestown Elementary School.
Officially called the Tiger Trot, the event will be held March 25 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the school and adjacent neighborhood. It will open with a patriotic focus led by a student and include a 5K and Fun Walk, bounce house, food trucks, face painting, music, visit by local firefighters with their truck and an auction of creative artwork by JES students.
“In the past we relied on the aid of a fundraising company to organize and conduct the event,” said Christy Gomez, treasurer of the Jamestown Elementary PTA. “But they would only come during the school day and we felt that did not give working parents or the community an opportunity to participate. The PTA officers decided to organize this year’s fundraiser. It has proven to be a huge task, but I think it will be worth the effort.
“This way, all the money we raise from participants, sponsors and pledges will directly benefit the school.”
In addition to Gomez, other officers include Zaira Bullins, president; Aubrey Canniff-Kesecker, vice president; and Adonya Douglas, secretary.
The fun run is free for JES students and $2 for family or community members, who are invited to walk with the students. Students can ask for pledges from others to earn rewards or a T-shirt. The walk will include laps on a course beside the school. Students in grades K-2 will begin at 10:15 a.m. and those in grades 3-5 begin the course at 10:45 a.m.
Registration for the 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run starts at 9 a.m. The course begins and ends at the car loop beside the school. It includes one lap around the fun run track and winds through streets in the original Forestdale neighborhood.
“There will be volunteers at intersections to monitor traffic,” Gomez said. “Also water stations at PTA members’ houses along the way.”
The cost to participate in the 5K is $25. For an extra $10 each person can receive a Tiger Trot T-shirt. Fleet Feet Sports in High Point is providing prizes for the top three males and females in the event.
The Tiger Trot is open to the community. Those who do not wish to run or walk may support the students by purchasing tickets for the bounce house or face painting or by biding on their artwork. Donations also will be welcomed.
Proceeds will be used to fund a computer software reading program for all grades. It includes stories to read and games to play that support reading and may be used in the classroom or at home.
“The PTA funded that program this year and we want to maintain it again next year,” Gomez said. “We also have discussed getting a new laminator for teachers to use and beautification projects that include a new sign for the side of the building.”
To sign up to participate in the Tiger Trot, text Tiger29196263277, email jes.nc.pta@gmail.com or visit https://app.memberhub.gives/tigertrotfunrun/Campaign/Details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.