The big, empty building at the intersection of Jamestown Parkway and I-74/311 Bypass in High Point will be empty no longer if John and Bonnie Hannon’s dreams go as planned.
Both the City of High Point’s Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council recently unanimously approved a rezoning request by the Hannons’ company Solution Architects, Inc. for 18.4 acres fronting Deep River Road, Jamestown Parkway (formerly 201 Greensboro Road) and I-74 from Institutional (I) to Conditional Zoning Residential Multifamily-16 (C-RM-16) and Conditional Zoning General Business (CZ-GB).
The Hannons propose to convert the former Presbyterian Home assisted living building into an apartment building with approximately 120 senior units comprised of studio, one bedroom and two bedroom plans. There also will be an internal self-storage facility and approximately 8,000 sq. ft. of retail space for the convenience of residents, such as a barber shop, beauty parlor, small grocery or retail use. Legacy at the Point is the tentative name and a portion of the project is expected to open by late 2024. The entire project will take about three years at a cost of at least $12 million.
There are challenges to renovating a building that has been empty for nearly 20 years. Vandals have targeted the site and removed all the copper piping in the building and copper shields on the roof. Water and electrical systems need upgrading and the roof replaced. And that is just the beginning. Hannon noted it would be more expensive to demolish the building than to renovate due to the large amount of concrete in the still-solid structure.
The back, or northern, portion of the property along Deep River Road is already developed with 88 townhome units, The Cottages. Some of these are Section 8 housing but Legacy at the Point will be more in line with the market. Residents will primarily be seniors 55 years and older, similar to The Cottages.
The six acres fronting Jamestown Parkway (Greensboro Road) features the 160,000 sq. ft. multi-story assisted living building. The building has been vacant since 2005 when the Presbyterian Home moved to Colfax, re-branding in 2022 as Brightspire.
The property was sold in 2011 to Community Housing of High Point. Solution Architects purchased the property for $3.95 million in 2020.
The Hannons’ plans fit right in with High Point’s plans for redevelopment of the nearby Five Points area. Land Use Attorney Tom Terrell, representing Solution Architects, Inc., said the Hannons support the revitalization and the proposed renovation of the vacant building would be a catalyst for the Five Points commercial area as it would stabilize and promote future revitalization of this area.
“This is a huge building. It’s a huge undertaking,” John Hannon told local media in May. “We’re going to do our best to make this a shining gem in High Point.”
History
George T. Penny, who later owned the imposing mansion at the corner of Greensboro and Penny Roads, now part of Pennybyrn, once owned the property along Jamestown Parkway in High Point. He sold that property and it later became the Methodist Protestant Children’s Home, which operated from 1910-1941.
Beginning in Denton, N.C., it soon needed a larger space. In 1912, Dr. J.R. Reitzel, who grew up orphaned, and Capt. A.M. Rankin, each offered $500 if the Home would move to High Point. Officials purchased 38 acres “on the Greensboro Highway” in 1913. This property is where the Eastgate Shopping Center is located today.
Additional property across Deep River Road (Presbyterian Home site) was purchased in 1918 where the boys’ dormitory was erected.
Penny probably did not own the property when it was sold to the Home. Several references indicate a farm was purchased from J.J. Welch. However, along with his brother J.C. Penny, George helped finance the construction of the boys’ dormitory, which was named Penny Hall.
The children were required to keep up the buildings and work on the farm, supplying most of the needs for the Home. Summer gardens provided fresh vegetables that could be canned for later use. Livestock supplied pork and bacon, milk, butter, chicken and eggs. Additional property in the Sedgefield area grew grain for the livestock.
The Methodist Protestant Church and Methodist Episcopal Church, South, merged in 1939 into the United Methodist Church. Since there were larger children’s homes in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, all children were moved there and the High Point location closed its doors in July 1941. Approximately 120 children lived at the Home at the time.
After the children left, High Point College (now University) acquired the 132-acre property and used the dormitories as residences for married veteran students after World War II.
Following World War II, the Albemarle Presbytery approached the Presbyterian Synod of North Carolina “requesting the advisability of establishing a home for the aged.”
A $50,000 trust fund from the will of the late Mary Beale Burrus enabled the Presbyterian Home to open. Mrs. Burrus and her husband, physician Dr. John Burrus, had long dreamed of a home with a caring and loving environment for the aged, according to a history of the Presbyterian Home by former resident Katherine Hardin Marsh Peyton. Dr. Burrus realized that many patients leaving the hospital had nowhere to go for convalescence.
In 1946, The Presbyterian Home purchased the property where the boys’ dorm was located, on the east side of Deep River Road, and opened a home for the aged on Jan. 21, 1952. It was the first retirement facility in the southeast to be accredited. The buildings were constructed in three stages, 1952, the 1960s and the 1980s. The 1923 building was used until 1986 when it was demolished for a newer facility.
When the Highway 311 Bypass project began in 1996, the State of North Carolina used eminent domain to take about one-third of the home’s 27.5-acre property, leaving no room for further expansion. With a long waiting list – and landlocked property – Presbyterian Home officials decided to construct a new 127-acre campus in Colfax – River Landing at Sandy Ridge – and move residents there. The first residents moved in January 2003.
In 2005, Presbyterian Home management decided to completely close the Greensboro Road location and move all residents to River Landing.
