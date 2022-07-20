For 20 years, the name Mark Brazil has been the face of the Wyndham Champion. This year, Brazil has left the day-by-day operation to become CEO of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, which oversees tournament operations. Bobby Powell has taken over Brazil’s job as tournament director.
Powell, who took over immediately following the 2021 tournament, is no newcomer to the Sedgefield event. He has been in charge of tournament operations for the past 17 years.
“Mark is to be commended for the trajectory back in the right direction. These aren’t colossal changes,” Powell said following the 2021 tournament, noting lean years for the tournament. He has been doing some of these changes for several years.
Powell, 49, was recruited by Brazil in 2004 after having worked as vice president of operations for the American Junior Golf Association. AJGA plays tournaments yearly at Sedgefield County Club and has seen several young golfers later shine on the PGA Tour. Brazil met Powell at events there while the latter was serving as an intern.
“It’s exciting,” Powell told Fox8. “It’s something, in my professional career, that I’d thought about and wanted for quite some time. We’d been talking about it for a little while now, so probably more than anything else, it was a matter of time, and the time is now.”
Brazil, 53, will focus on showcasing the region and raising money, everything the foundation is trying to do. A new venture by PTCF is development of a music scene for rising stars in the central part of the state.
Powell, a native of Nevada who grew up in Kansas, played golf at Baker University, then transferred to the University of Kansas. He and his wife and two children live in Greensboro.
Wyndham Championship is Aug. 3-7
The 83rd Wyndham Championship will be played at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 3-7. All tournament tickets and parking passes will now be digitally delivered. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Neither on-site ticket sales nor Will Call will be available, but fans arriving at the Wyndham Championship without tickets can purchase them on their mobile devices prior to entering. When fans arrive, tournament personnel will scan the digital ticket and provide the wristband for that day of tournament play. Tickets are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. Harris-Teeter Good Any Day tickets are also available. Check the website for information.
Free admission is offered to youth 15 and under, teachers and first responders. This year, complimentary tickets for active duty, reserve and veteran members of the military have already sold out.
Public parking is available for $10 at two lots located at the Greensboro Coliseum and the GTCC Jamestown campus. Handicap and VIP parking are available at American Furniture Warehouse in Greensboro. Patrons may also use Uber or Lyft for the tournament. Parking lots take credit cards only.
The website has information on prohibited items.
