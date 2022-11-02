Have you ever driven along West Main Street near Jamestown Elementary School and wondered how Potter Drive got its name?
Who were the Potters who lived in the house that once stood across from the beginning of that street … and why were they such an influence on the community?
For one, there would be no Forestdale subdivision today if it weren’t for the Potter family.
Jamestown historian Mary Browning researched the family and uncovered many interesting facts. In the “Guilford Genealogist”, Vol. XIV (1987), Browning found that the 1815 tax list shows Isaac Potter, a farmer, owned 165 acres valued at $1,000. She speculated that this property was purchased from David Beard. Beard ran the famous Beard’s Hat Shop on Penny Road. The deed for the property, however, possibly recorded several years after the transaction, shows a date of 1819. This deed is the property of the Historic Jamestown Society.
Research by Mrs. W. G. Ragsdale, Jr., former owner of the property, shows the land and a building, probably used as a general store, were bought in 1819 by Potter.
The book, “Roads to Jamestown”, by Yvonne Bell Thomas, notes that Henry Humphries was using the building as a store or saddle and harness business and it was he who sold to Potter.
According to Browning, Potter family tradition says the original building was used as a store from 1819-1826. It is not known if Potter ran the store and what was sold there. It was a log structure, v-notched, on a stone foundation.
The log store was converted into a house about 1826 with a separate kitchen. Following the Civil War, according to Ragsdale, the walkway between the kitchen and bedroom was enclosed. Isaac Potter lived in the small house with his wife and seven children.
About 1897-98, Isaac’s daughter, Mary, added a shed to the back of the bedroom, later used as a kitchen and den. According to the Sept. 11, 1986, “Jamestown News,” a loom room was once attached to the old kitchen.
Thomas’ book also notes that Potter purchased 273 acres from Beard and James Talbert. (Talbert could have been the husband of Potter’s daughter Nancy.) Browning adds to this information by stating in her book, “Remembering Old Jamestown,” that Potter bought adjoining property from Talbot in 1819 and from Jesse Field in 1825 and 1838, bringing his total acreage to more than 300, all on the east side of Deep River, away from the original settlement of Jamestown.
In the “Guilford Genealogist”, Browning stated, “Other deeds show how Isaac added to the first tract until an extensive acreage on the east side of Deep River, both north and south of the ‘Salisbury Road,’ now the Greensboro-High Point Road, was encompassed.”
“What Potter had, in today’s terms,” wrote Browning, “was the land north of the railroad as far east as Dillon Road, and a bit beyond, I think; and all of the land that Forestdale, the school, the shopping center and the businesses on the west side of Main Street rest upon.
“How far north it went, I don’t know, but I think to Perry Road.”
Isaac died around 1864 and the land was divided among his heirs in 1896.
In 1948, Penny Brothers, auctioneers, began offering the remaining Potter Farm lots as a new residential community in Jamestown, Forestdale.
But real estate holdings were not the only side of the Potter family. Also noted is its influence on the education of the Jamestown community.
Henry Potter, son of Isaac, was a member of the Jamestown Township School Committee from 1877-97, according to Browning. The 1870 census indicates he was the agent at the Jamestown depot.
According to a Jan. 23, 1981, article in the “Jamestown News,” Isaac’s daughter Mary sold part of the land she had inherited in 1911 for $1,250, to be the new Farm Life School for Guilford County. More property was purchased for the school in 1915. This is where the current public library and Jamestown Elementary are now located.
Mary, affectionately known as “Aunt Mary,” lived in the house from 1902-12, running a subscription school in the house. Children who could pay did so, but those who couldn’t pay were able to attend free.
Mary also taught at several other schools in the area.
William and Mary Elizabeth Ragsdale acquired the property in 1948. Browning has said that Mrs. Ragsdale once said that her husband bought up old buildings just so someone wouldn’t make the mistake of pulling them down.
But nothing could save the Potter house. Today, nothing is left of it. The building suffered major damage in a Jan. 5, 2003, fire and was covered by a tarp for many years. Its remains were removed in 2010 and only a marker remains to note its existance.
