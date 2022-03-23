For the third year in a row, the pool at the High Point City Lake Park will remain closed.
City officials have said renovations to the pool and gymnasium will not be finished until too late in the summer to make opening worthwhile. The delay is caused by construction and supply chain problems.
The pool closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Planned renovations began in 2021, forcing closing that year. The original goal was to open by Memorial Day this summer.
“The age of the pool and deferred maintenance necessitated the renovations,” Lee Tillery, High Point Parks and Recreation director, said in 2021. “The pool liner and maintenance system are old.”
The biggest change to the pool will be at the southern end near West Main Street. Samet Construction Co. removed that section of the pool and made it ground level, creating a “zero-barrier entrance lifestyle pool” which will include a lazy river.
The original stone shower will remain.
The gymnasium building also is undergoing major renovation as the gym goes away, transforming the building into a community center with assembly room and offices.
“There will be two multi-purpose big rooms and additional restrooms,” Tillery said.
Locker rooms will be remodeled and entrances to the locker rooms and new community center will have a major facelift.
The City of High Point approved a $9.5 million bond referendum for the renovations in November 2019.
Other park amenities, like shelters, fishing, marina and playground with rides remain open.
The City Lake Park Renovation project plan can be found at www.highpointnc.gov.2483/High-Point-City-Lake-Park-Construction but note that the completion date has not been updated.
